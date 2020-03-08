LSU football's 2019 national championship season might be in the rearview mirror, but it seems one aspect of it isn't going away anytime soon.

Add hip-hop superstar Snoop Dogg to the long list of people that have participated in the Get the Gat Challenge made popular by the LSU football team.

Snoop Dogg was in Baton Rouge on Saturday for a special performance as DJ Snoopadelic at Fred's Bar. A camera recording above the stage at the bar and music venue captured Snoop Dogg dancing to Lil Elt's "Get the Gat" when he queued it up during his set.

Amazing DJ set by @SnoopDogg!!! He knew how to get the B.R. crowd fired up 🔥🔥🔥 #getthegat #SnoopDogg pic.twitter.com/OypYpJrZPw — Paul O'Neill (@PaulONeill_iii) March 8, 2020

The viral dance craze started when Twitter user Subtweet Shawn began posting videos of LSU players dancing to the 1992 New Orleans bounce classic during the season, leading up to the Tigers' national championship win over Clemson in January.

The videos didn't just happen in Baton Rouge, though. The dance's big moment came when a video of the team, dancing along with Gemi Bordelon, the wife of former LSU and NFL player Ben Bordelon, at the White House during their championship visit hosted by President Donald Trump.

Since then, the phrase has stuck around the program, most recently popping up when head coach Ed Orgeron signed his massive contract extension.