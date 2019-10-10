For many longtime listeners of the genre, today’s popular country music lacks a certain tenacity. The heyday of country outlaws like Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson has come and gone, replaced by the mass-market country pop you hear on the radio.
But on its debut album, Dalton Wayne & The Warmadillos nods to that former outlaw gritty glory. “Foul-Mouthed and Fool-Hearted,” released Oct. 9, takes the bulldog spirit of outlaw country and steeps it in Southern rock ‘n’ roll.
Wayne formed the group less than two years ago with bass player Jonathan Tillman, multi-instrumentalist Joey Holaway and drummer Mark Dupont. Over the group’s country rock sound, Wayne’s tough-as-nails vocals give this 10-track album the raw, honest quality of the band's outlaw roots.
For the most part, “Foul-Mouthed and Fool-Hearted” is meant for some good times and debaucherous nights. Tracks like “Lake Charles Speed Trap” and the boot scootin’ “Stealin’ Pills” are honky-tonk party anthems. But the group also offers a few slow jams, like “Work Themselves Out,” which would be most at home on a smokey barroom jukebox, and album standout “I Hate This Town,” a heartfelt ballad stretching over 8 minutes.
Dalton Wayne & The Warmadillos' band of classic rock cowboys obviously put a lot of effort into their songwriting and recording. “Foul-Mouthed and Fool-Hearted” is Americana for drifters and derelicts who miss country music’s renegades.
“Foul-Mouthed and Fool-Hearted” is available on major streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. facebook.com/diamonddaltonwayne.
