RiaRosa will lift you up into a reverb-drenched dream and gently set you down into a groove.
The Baton Rouge band just passed its year anniversary, leaving shimmering ripples in its wake. RiaRosa's lush dream-pop, with jazz-tinged vocals floating above, is infectious, and it has built the band a solid following. Ask other local indie musicians about bands to watch and RiaRosa inevitably comes up.
During an energetic set last November opening for psych-rockers Moon Honey at the Hartley/Vey Theatres, RiaRosa captivated the crowd and had them moving. And the band seems as comfortable playing inside the LSU Museum of Art, with paintings as the backdrop, as it does on the large Varsity Theatre stage. RiaRosa will play the Varsity for a third time already on Friday, Jan. 18, with a hell of a lineup: Hyrda Plane, _thesmoothcat & 9th Life and Gools.
RiaRosa — vocalist and guitarist Maria Rosa Gough, drummer J.T. O'Neal, Andrew Woolsey on keyboards, guitarist Jacob Stanley (also in Hydra Plane) and the band's recently added bassist Jeffrey Livingston — grew out of a jazz-hop trio. O'Neal, Woolsey and RiaRosa's original bassist Earl Wheeler had been playing together as the short-lived OrangeJuice when Stanley joined for a couple of practices. In November 2017, they then asked Gough — who occasionally performs as a solo singer-songwriter — to jam.
"We hit it off that one practice and wrote three of our songs that night," O'Neal says.
The band met up "every week and wrote songs in two or three weeks," Gough says. "OrangeJuice had a show the next month, and they were like 'Hey, do y'all want to do the show and we can figure out the name later?' We said 'F*** yeah!' "
The members of RiaRosa — the band name comes from a nickname Gough's family used when the singer was a baby — just click. The band still plays most of the material they wrote in those early practices; these aren't thrown together, still-hashing-it-out songs, but thoughtful, layered pieces.
Sitting around O'Neal's living room turned practice space, coffee mugs in hand, RiaRosa is a warm, affectionate group. They lovingly talk about being in a band together and get excited discussing influences — Gough looks to Erykah Badu, and O'Neal, Woolsey and Livingston throw out bands like Hoops, Local Natives, MuteMath and Melody's Echo Chamber. When Gough brings up the Australian future soul band Hiatus Kaiyote, everyone jumps in.
RiaRosa is "just a natural expression," Livingston says, "like an unfiltered stream of ideas. Also, good communication — it seems like all of the times we've been working on something or somebody has an idea, everyone's been very open toward each other, which makes for a healthy environment for creativity."
It also helps they record everything, even the band's first practice is on O'Neal's computer, and they pay close attention to details. "You can find new ideas that you had months ago," Gough says, "things you totally forgot about are hidden" in the recordings.
RiaRosa released its first single, a synthy, romantic escape called "Why," last April, and the band is working on a new track, "Better than Nothing," which will be released soon.
After Friday's show at the Varsity, O'Neal says RiaRosa is going to take some downtime to work on new songs. The band is evolving, and with Livingston (who also plays with the math rock band Relatives) now part of RiaRosa, the members say they're excited to see where it goes as they write together.
"There's so much potential for the stuff in the future we can write," Gough says. "Possibilities are endless."
Hydra Plane / RiaRosa / _thesmoothcat & 9th Life / Gools
9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18
Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road
$10 advance; $15 door