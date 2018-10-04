Nashville’s Excello Records had a blues pipeline to J.D. Miller’s studio in southwest Louisiana. From 1955 through 1965, Miller produced swamp blues records for Excello, and many of the label’s artists came from Baton Rouge — including Slim Harpo, Lightnin’ Slim, Lazy Lester and Tabby Thomas.
A band, The Excelleauxs, formed this year to perform music from the Excello catalog. The group is made up of veteran New Orleans musicians Ben Maygarden (vocals, harmonica), Johnny J and Jack Kolb (guitars), and features Baton Rouge guitarist and drummer Sam Hogan, son of Excello artist Silas Hogan.
“Everything is working out fine,” Sam Hogan said of his collaboration with The Excelleauxs. “By me knowing blues, I fit in. It’s like I’ve been playing with them all the time.”
Maygarden and Kolb first talked about forming a band dedicated to blues from south Louisiana 15 years ago. The project didn’t happen, however, until Baton Rouge Blues Foundation President Clarke Gernon contacted Maygarden and mentioned Hogan.
“We jumped on it,” Maygarden said. “It’s obviously a good idea. It’s been great to have Sam on the gigs. He’s an excellent musician and he’s got the authentic background.”
The Excelleauxs will make its Baton Rouge debut Friday at Phil Brady’s. The show follows the band’s Sept. 20 tribute concert in New Orleans to Leslie “Lazy Lester” Johnson. An original swamp blues artist, Johnson died Aug. 22 at 85.
When Sam Hogan, who is 65, was a child, Johnson was among the local blues guys who performed during informal musical gatherings at the Hogan family’s home in Scotlandville.
“I knew all those old guys,” Hogan recalled.
Hogan’s father, Silas, and Otis “Lightnin’ Slim” Hicks were particularly close, Hogan said. “See, my old man mostly played Lightnin’ Slim style. Slim and him picked up a lot of stuff from each other.”
The humid blend of blues and country that came to be called swamp blues couldn’t have come from anywhere but south Louisiana, Maygarden said. “Those guys did not play like people from Chicago who’d come from Mississippi. They didn’t play like guys from Texas or the East Coast. Swamp blues is so distinctive.”
Sam Hogan played drums for a few of his father’s Excello sessions in Crowley. The label released eight Silas Hogan singles from 1962 through 1965, including “Just Give Me a Chance” and “Trouble at Home Blues,” aka “Rats and Roaches in My Kitchen.”
Miller, a native of Iota, Texas, moved to Crowley in the late 1940s. He opened a record shop in the small city between Lafayette and Lake Charles and built a recording studio there. Miller recorded Cajun music, country and blues, and the resonant acoustics in his studio are one reason those recordings have a distinctive sound.
“Those records were the product of experimentation, technical limitations and a lot of other things,” Maygarden said. “They’re not easy to reproduce on stage, but we do the best we can without using effects racks.”
“We had the best-sounding studio down there,” Johnson told The Advocate in 2017. “Nobody had nothing like the echo chamber we had.” The secret to the sound included stucco walls slathered with 14 coats of paint, Johnson revealed. “You could snap your fingers and bust your eardrums in there.”
Slim Harpo’s otherworldly Excello debut, 1957’s “I’m A King Bee,” is a famous example of the studio’s cathedral ambiance.
All of the musicians in The Excelleauxs knew or worked with Johnson. Kolb also performed with Silas Hogan.
“All these guys were great singers and songwriters,” Maygarden said. “We’re not trying to copy what they did, but we are trying to be authentic. We’ve all been playing this music for years, but I give Clarke Gernon the credit for giving us the boot up the backside we needed to get the Excelleauxs going.”
