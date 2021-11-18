No, it's not Louisiana's Laine Hardy, but another former "American Idol" who's playing The Texas Club, 456 N. Donmoor Ave., on Friday night.
Season 10 winner and established country recording artist Scotty McCreery will take the stage, no doubt performing hits "Five More Minutes," "This is It" and his latest No. 1 single "You Time," from his fifth album, "Same Truck," released in September.
Bayou State native and TicTok star Bear Bailey opens the show. Tickets are start at $38 at ticketweb.com.
Across town, veteran country artist Neal McCoy ("Billy's Got His Beer Goggles On," "No Doubt About It, "Wink") will perform an 8 p.m. show at L'Auberge Event Center. Tickets start at $20 at ticketmaster.com.
If you'd rather rock out, we'd recommend Austin, Texas-based The Band of Heathens. Their 7:30 p.m. concert at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., is presented by Red Dragon. Tickets range from $49.95 to $69.95 at manshiptheatre.org.
Meanwhile, rising country singer Hardy wraps his current "Monster Energy Outbreak Tour" just a two-hour drive away from Baton Rouge. His Saturday show at IP Casino Resort Spa in Biloxi, Mississippi, is set for 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29 at ticketmaster.com.
Now here's the rest of the week's music:
BATON ROUGE
FRIDAY
STUART HADDAD: Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5:30 p.m.
ALMA RUSS: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
DALTON WAYNE & THE WARMADILLOS: Curbside Burgers, 6 p.m.
ERIC SCHMITT & CLAY PARKER: Mestizo, 6 p.m.
LOUISIANA YARD DOGS: Red Stick Social, 6 p.m.
ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m.
MARK MONISTERE: 18 Steak at L'Auberge, 6:30 p.m.
THE MJ & HR PROJECT: Maverick's Q-n-Brew, Zachary, 6:30 p.m.
NELLY: Lamar-Dixon Expo Center's Eatel Center, Gonzales, 7 p.m.
THE REMNANTS: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 7 p.m.
THE BAND OF HEATHENS: Manship Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
NEAL MCCOY: L'Auberge Event Center, 8 p.m.
BRITTON MAJOR: Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 8 p.m.
CAPITAL CITY SOUL: The Oasis Patio Bar & Grill, 8 p.m.
LEON & THE HOT SAUCE BAND: Club Coozan, 8 p.m.
LISTENING ROOM ALL-STARS: Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 8 p.m.
THE RIVER CITY ALLSTARS: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 8 p.m.
THE ROUGE KREWE: Red Stick Social, 8:30 p.m.
SCOTTY MCCREERY WITH BEAR BAILEY: The Texas Club, 9 p.m.
THE CHRIS LEBLANC BAND: Fred's on the River, Prairieville, 9 p.m.
LOUISIANA'S LEROUX: Crowne Plaza, 10 p.m.
AFTER 8: The Promenade Bar at L'Auberge, 10 p.m.
TAYLOR NAUTA: Boudreaux & Thibodeaux's, 10 p.m.
YEAH YOU RIGHT: Red Stick Social, 11 p.m.
SATURDAY
MIKE HOGAN: Leola's Café & Coffee House, 10:30 a.m.
SUGARBOMB: Walk On's LSU, 11 a.m.
CHRIS LEBLANC: TJ Rib's Tiger One Village, 3:30 p.m.
BRITTON MAJOR: Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5:30 p.m.
ANNA WALLACE & BRET JARREAU: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
ERIC PETERS: 18 Steak at L'Auberge, 6:30 p.m.
BIGG DADDY T: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 7 p.m.
ACOUSTIC SATURDAYS WITH HENRY TURNER JR: Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 8 p.m.
MICHAEL SANCHEZ BAND: Club Coozan, 8 p.m.
MIKE HOGAN: Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 8 p.m.
THIS SIDE FACES THE SKY WITH DEAD MACHINE THEORY & PIXELCREEP: Phil Brady's, 8 p.m.
RILEY GREEN WITH DILLION CARMICHAEL: The Texas Club, 9 p.m.
CHASE TYLER BAND: Fred's on the River, Prairieville, 9 p.m.
CHRIS ALLEN TRIO: Tiger Tavern Daiquiris, Gonzales, 9 p.m.
LIL WHISKEY BAND: Drew & Willie's Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
HELLDORADOS: The Promenade Bar at L'Auberge, 10 p.m.
WEREWOLF: Red Stick Social, 10:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
2 DOMESTIC 1 IMPORT: Leola's Café and Coffee House, 10:30 a.m.
ERIC BASKIN: Stab's Prime Steak and Seafood, 10:30 a.m.
JUSTIN BURDETTE TRIO: Superior Grill MidCity, 11 a.m.
KIRK HOLDER: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 11 a.m.
LAIDBACK BRUNCH WITH JOHN BISHOP: Red Stick Social, noon
SHARP 4TH: Maverick's Q-n-Brew, Zachary, 1 p.m.
SONGWRITER SUNDAY: Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 1 p.m.
THE MOJOES: Fred's on the River, Prairieville, 3 p.m.
ALEX LEIGH & THE DON JUANABES: Curbside Burgers, 6 p.m.
MIKEY DURAN WITH CHLOE MARIE AND CHARLS: Squeaky Pete's, 7 p.m.
OPEN MIC JAM: Fat Cat Saloon, Prairieville, 7 p.m.
PEABO BRYSON: Manship Theatre, 7 p.m.
MONDAY
KATIE KENNEY: Superior Grill MidCity, 6 p.m.
MIKE ESNEAULT: Stab's Prime Steak and Seafood, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
TAYLOR NAUTA: Superior Grill MidCity, 6 p.m.
CHARLSTON BOURGEOIS: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
EVERYTIME I DIE WITH '68, CANDY: Mid City Ballroom, 8 p.m.
OPEN MIC BLUES JAM: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
KYLE LABAT: BLDG 5, 5 p.m.
JEFF BAJON: Superior Grill MidCity, 6 p.m.
KIRK HOLDER: Bin 77 Bistro, 6 p.m.
MIKE ESNEAULT: Stab's Prime Steak and Seafood, 6 p.m.
OPEN MIC: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
DRAMA KINGS: Big Mike's Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
JUSTIN RENDELL & ESCO MCCOLLUM: Tops Ultra Lounge, 7 p.m.
THE LONGNECK SOCIETY: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 7 p.m.
BLUES JAM: Big Dog Saloon, Denham Springs, 8 p.m.
DIXIE ROSE'S ACOUSTIC CIRCLE: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 8 p.m.
JOHN MORGAN (COMEDY): The Texas Club, 9 p.m.
OPEN MIC BAR: Brickyard South, 9 p.m.
THURSDAY
ACOUSTIC THURSDAYS: Fat Cat Saloon, Prairieville, 8 p.m.
BLUES JAM: Phil Brady, 8 p.m.
HENRY TURNER JR. & FLAVOR: Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 8 p.m.
N'TUNE: Culture Sports Bar, 8 p.m.
OUTLYING
FRIDAY
RADIO ZYDECO: Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
DUSTIN SONNIER & THE WANTED: Rock 'n' Bowl, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
KIP SONNIER: Route 92, Youngsville, 9 p.m.
CRACKER JACKSON: The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
STELLA VIR, CHUMP, AND JESTR: Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
NIK-L BEER: Rock 'n' Bowl, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
TRIBUTE BAND SERIES — ZOSO — THE ULTIMATE LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE: The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
SPANK THE MONKEY: Route 92, Youngsville, 10 p.m.
SUNDAY
GENO DELAFOSE & FRENCH ROCKIN' BOOGIE: Rock 'n' Bowl, Lafayette, 5 p.m.
JR LACROSSE: Atchafalaya Club, Henderson, 5:30 p.m.
DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS: Acadiana Center for the Arts, Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
DREW LANDRY & BECCA AND THE BAND-AIDS: Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
CAJUN JAM: Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette, 7 p.m.
RAY BOUDREAUX: Rock 'n' Bowl, Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
KEVIN NAQUIN: Route 92, Youngsville, 9 p.m.
