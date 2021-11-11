If you're going to the LSU-Arkansas game on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, we have recommendations for your pre- and post-matchup music.
The Chase Tyler Band takes the stage at 2 p.m. in TJ Ribs' Tiger One Village directly across from the stadium. The Baton Rouge band's high-energy mix of southern rock, country, swamp pop and dance tunes is certain to get the crowd going before the 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
After the game, celebrate or soften your sorrows with Parish County Line. Another local country group, they're set to crank up at 9:30 p.m. at Walk On's LSU, 3838 Burbank Drive.
And there's much more music to pick from this weekend and into next week. Take a look.
BATON ROUGE
FRIDAY
2 DOMESTIC 1 IMPORT: Tin Roof Brewing Company, 5 p.m.
AMBER RAE & BO BURKES: Gilla Brewing Company, Gonzales, 6 p.m.
BOX & KEVIN WITH MEGAN: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
ERIC BASKIN DUO: Sullivan's Steakhouse, 6 p.m.
ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m.
RHETT GUILLOT: 18 Steak at L'Auberge, 6:30 p.m.
THE TECHE TWO: Maverick's Q-n-Brew, Zachary, 6:30 p.m.
3 BLIND MICE: Old School BBQ & Smokehouse, 7 p.m.
RHODES, HUBBARD & MAUER: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 7 p.m.
FLORIDA STREET BLOWHARDS: Chorum Hall, 7:30 p.m.
CAM PYLE DUO: Bin 77 Bistro, 7:30 p.m.
LISTENING ROOM ALL-STARS: Henry Turner Jr.'s, Listening Room, 8 p.m.
BEAUSOLEIL AVEC MICHAEL DOUCET: Cajun French Music Association Dance, UCT Hall, 8 p.m.
N'TUNE: The Grind, 8 p.m.
THE EDDIE SMITH BAND: Club Coozan, 8 p.m.
THE RIVER CITY ALLSTARS: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 8 p.m.
CAPTAIN GREEN: Red Stick Social, 9 p.m.
FRANK FOSTER/CRAWFORD & POWER: The Texas Club, 9 p.m.
MATT STELL WITH NASHVILLE SOUTH: The Basin Music Hall, 9 p.m.
SPANK THE MONKEY: Fred's on the River, Prairieville, 9 p.m.
THE CHRIS LEBLANC BAND: The Promenade Bar at L'Auberge, 10 p.m.
CAPITAL CITY SOUL: Happy's Irish Pub, 10:30 p.m.
REGENERATION ROCK: Cadillac Café, 10:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
BO BURKES: Leola's Café & Coffee House, 10:30 a.m.
CHASE TYLER BAND: TJ Ribs' Tiger One Village, LSU, 2 p.m.
THE JEFF BAJON PROJECT: Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5:30 p.m.
ALEX LEIGH & THE DON JUANABES: Curbside Burgers, 6 p.m.
DERRICK LEMON: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
BRITTON MAJOR: 18 Steak at L'Auberge, 6:30 p.m.
EPIC FUNK BRASS BAND: Red Stick Social, 7 p.m.
CARLTON JONES AND THE OLD SOUTH JAMBOREE BAND AND SINGERS: Serenity Theater, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
484 SOUTH BAND: Backstreet Lounge, 8 p.m.
ACOUSTIC SATURDAYS WITH HENRY TURNER JR.: Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 8 p.m.
MIKE HOGAN: Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 8 p.m.
THE EDDIE SMITH BAND: Club Coozan, 8 p.m.
SCARY LANE WITH GROUP THERAPY: The Basin Music Hall, 9 p.m.
SOUR CANDY: Fred's on the River, Prairieville, 9 p.m.
PARISH COUNTY LINE: Walk On's LSU, 9:30 p.m.
ALLISON COLLINS BAND: The Promenade at L'Auberge, 10 p.m.
SUNDAY
ERIC BASKIN: Stab's Prime Steak and Seafood, 10:30 a.m.
MELISSA SEIDULE: Leola's Café & Coffee House, 10:30 a.m.
JUSTIN BURDETTE TRIO: Superior Grill MidCity, 11 a.m.
TIM MARCHAND: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 11 a.m.
LAIDBACK BRUNCH WITH JOHN BISHOP: Red Stick Social, noon
KATHY HEINE: Maverick's Q-n-Brew, Zachary, 1 p.m.
SONGWRITER SUNDAY: Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 1 p.m.
CHRIS LEBLANC & CHRIS ROBERTS: Sunday in the Park, Shaw Center Plaza, 2 p.m.
THE COOL BEANS: Fred's on the River, Prairieville, 3 p.m.
OPEN MIC JAM: Fat Cat Saloon, Prairieville, 7 p.m.
MONDAY
KIRK HOLDER: Superior Grill MidCity, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
CHRIS LEBLANC DUO: Superior Grill MidCity, 6 p.m.
EDDIE SMITH BAND: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
LSU SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA & TURNER-FISCHER CENTER FOR OPERA: LSU Student Union Theater, 7:30 p.m.
OPEN MIC BLUE JAM: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
KYLE LABAT: BLDG 5, 5 p.m.
KIRK HOLDER: Bin 77 Bistro, 6 p.m.
OPEN MIC: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
RACHAEL HALLACK: Superior Grill MidCity, 6 p.m.
CHRIS OCMAND: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
JUSTIN RENDELL & ESCO MCCOLLUM: Tops Ultra Lounge, 7 p.m.
MILLENNIUM TOUR FEATURING OMARION, BOW WOW, ASHANTI, YING YANG TWINS, LLOYD, SAMMIE, PRETTY RICKY AND SOULJA BOY: Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 7 p.m.
BLUES JAM: Big Dog Saloon, Denham Springs, 8 p.m.
CRAZY TOWN WITH GREEN JELLY: The Basin Music Hall, 8 p.m.
DIXIE ROSE'S ACOUSTIC CIRCLE: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 8 p.m.
TIM MARCHAND & JULLIAN CIVELLO: Brickyard South, 9 p.m.
THURSDAY
ALMA RUSS: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m.
CHASE TYLER BAND: Rock N Rowe, Perkins Rowe, 6 p.m.
IAN WEBSTER: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
CHRIS ALLEN DUO: Big Mike's Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
RHETT GUILLOT: Fred's on the River, Prairieville, 7 p.m.
THE SOUTH AUSTIN MOONLIGHTERS WITH CLAY & JODI: Red Dragon Listening Room, 7 p.m.
ALEX LEIGH & THE DON JUANABES: Red Stick Social, 7:30 p.m.
ACOUSTIC THURSDAYS: Fat Cat Saloon, Prairieville, 8 p.m.
BLUES JAM: Phil Brady's, 8 p.m.
HENRY TURNER JR. & FLAVOR: Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 8 p.m.
OUTLYING
FRIDAY
LOSERS, WEEPERS, STELLA VIR, SPITFIRE: The Freetown Boom Boom Room, Lafayette, 8 p.m.
MO ALEXANDER: The Wurst Biergarten, Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.
THE MOLLY RINGWALDS: Rock 'N' Bowl, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
ROUGE KREWE: The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
DUSTIN SONNIER: Route 92, Youngsville, 10 p.m.
SATURDAY
DWIGHT YOAKAM WITH ROB LEINES: Mari Showroom at Paragon Casino, Marksville, 8 p.m.
CHEATER PIPE, GREEN GASOLINE, SEXLORD: The Freetown Boom Boom Room, Lafayette, 8 p.m.
THREE AM LIVE: The Wurst Biergarten, Lafayette, 8 p.m.
LOUISIANA RED: Atchafalaya Club, Henderson, 8:30 p.m.
GTO PARTY BAND: Rock 'N' Bowl, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
UNDIVIDED BAND: Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
KROSSFYRE: The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
DJ TRASHY: Route 92, Youngsville, 10 p.m.
SUNDAY
CHUBBY CARRIER & THE BAYOU SWAMP BAND: Rock 'N' Bowl, Lafayette, 5 p.m.
JR LACROSSE: Atchafalaya Club, Henderson, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
CAJUN JAM: Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
SWAMPLAND REVIVAL: Rock 'N' Bowl, Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
NEO-SOUL JAZZ NIGHT: The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
