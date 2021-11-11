If you're going to the LSU-Arkansas game on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, we have recommendations for your pre- and post-matchup music.

The Chase Tyler Band takes the stage at 2 p.m. in TJ Ribs' Tiger One Village directly across from the stadium. The Baton Rouge band's high-energy mix of southern rock, country, swamp pop and dance tunes is certain to get the crowd going before the 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

After the game, celebrate or soften your sorrows with Parish County Line. Another local country group, they're set to crank up at 9:30 p.m. at Walk On's LSU, 3838 Burbank Drive.

And there's much more music to pick from this weekend and into next week. Take a look.

BATON ROUGE

FRIDAY

2 DOMESTIC 1 IMPORT: Tin Roof Brewing Company, 5 p.m.

AMBER RAE & BO BURKES: Gilla Brewing Company, Gonzales, 6 p.m.

BOX & KEVIN WITH MEGAN: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

ERIC BASKIN DUO: Sullivan's Steakhouse, 6 p.m.

ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m.

RHETT GUILLOT: 18 Steak at L'Auberge, 6:30 p.m.

THE TECHE TWO: Maverick's Q-n-Brew, Zachary, 6:30 p.m.

3 BLIND MICE: Old School BBQ & Smokehouse, 7 p.m.

RHODES, HUBBARD & MAUER: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 7 p.m.

FLORIDA STREET BLOWHARDS: Chorum Hall, 7:30 p.m.

CAM PYLE DUO: Bin 77 Bistro, 7:30 p.m.

LISTENING ROOM ALL-STARS: Henry Turner Jr.'s, Listening Room, 8 p.m.

BEAUSOLEIL AVEC MICHAEL DOUCET: Cajun French Music Association Dance, UCT Hall, 8 p.m.

N'TUNE: The Grind, 8 p.m.

THE EDDIE SMITH BAND: Club Coozan, 8 p.m.

THE RIVER CITY ALLSTARS: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 8 p.m.

CAPTAIN GREEN: Red Stick Social, 9 p.m.

FRANK FOSTER/CRAWFORD & POWER: The Texas Club, 9 p.m.

MATT STELL WITH NASHVILLE SOUTH: The Basin Music Hall, 9 p.m.

SPANK THE MONKEY: Fred's on the River, Prairieville, 9 p.m.

THE CHRIS LEBLANC BAND: The Promenade Bar at L'Auberge, 10 p.m.

CAPITAL CITY SOUL: Happy's Irish Pub, 10:30 p.m.

REGENERATION ROCK: Cadillac Café, 10:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

BO BURKES: Leola's Café & Coffee House, 10:30 a.m.

CHASE TYLER BAND: TJ Ribs' Tiger One Village, LSU, 2 p.m.

THE JEFF BAJON PROJECT: Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5:30 p.m.

ALEX LEIGH & THE DON JUANABES: Curbside Burgers, 6 p.m.

DERRICK LEMON: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

BRITTON MAJOR: 18 Steak at L'Auberge, 6:30 p.m.

EPIC FUNK BRASS BAND: Red Stick Social, 7 p.m.

CARLTON JONES AND THE OLD SOUTH JAMBOREE BAND AND SINGERS: Serenity Theater, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.

484 SOUTH BAND: Backstreet Lounge, 8 p.m.

ACOUSTIC SATURDAYS WITH HENRY TURNER JR.: Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 8 p.m.

MIKE HOGAN: Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 8 p.m.

THE EDDIE SMITH BAND: Club Coozan, 8 p.m.

SCARY LANE WITH GROUP THERAPY: The Basin Music Hall, 9 p.m.

SOUR CANDY: Fred's on the River, Prairieville, 9 p.m.

PARISH COUNTY LINE: Walk On's LSU, 9:30 p.m.

ALLISON COLLINS BAND: The Promenade at L'Auberge, 10 p.m.

SUNDAY

ERIC BASKIN: Stab's Prime Steak and Seafood, 10:30 a.m.

MELISSA SEIDULE: Leola's Café & Coffee House, 10:30 a.m.

JUSTIN BURDETTE TRIO: Superior Grill MidCity, 11 a.m.

TIM MARCHAND: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 11 a.m.

LAIDBACK BRUNCH WITH JOHN BISHOP: Red Stick Social, noon

KATHY HEINE: Maverick's Q-n-Brew, Zachary, 1 p.m.

SONGWRITER SUNDAY: Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 1 p.m.

CHRIS LEBLANC & CHRIS ROBERTS: Sunday in the Park, Shaw Center Plaza, 2 p.m.

THE COOL BEANS: Fred's on the River, Prairieville, 3 p.m.

OPEN MIC JAM: Fat Cat Saloon, Prairieville, 7 p.m.

MONDAY

KIRK HOLDER: Superior Grill MidCity, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

CHRIS LEBLANC DUO: Superior Grill MidCity, 6 p.m.

EDDIE SMITH BAND: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.

LSU SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA & TURNER-FISCHER CENTER FOR OPERA: LSU Student Union Theater, 7:30 p.m.

OPEN MIC BLUE JAM: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

KYLE LABAT: BLDG 5, 5 p.m.

KIRK HOLDER: Bin 77 Bistro, 6 p.m.

OPEN MIC: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

RACHAEL HALLACK: Superior Grill MidCity, 6 p.m.

CHRIS OCMAND: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.

JUSTIN RENDELL & ESCO MCCOLLUM: Tops Ultra Lounge, 7 p.m.

MILLENNIUM TOUR FEATURING OMARION, BOW WOW, ASHANTI, YING YANG TWINS, LLOYD, SAMMIE, PRETTY RICKY AND SOULJA BOY: Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 7 p.m.

BLUES JAM: Big Dog Saloon, Denham Springs, 8 p.m.

CRAZY TOWN WITH GREEN JELLY: The Basin Music Hall, 8 p.m.

DIXIE ROSE'S ACOUSTIC CIRCLE: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 8 p.m.

TIM MARCHAND & JULLIAN CIVELLO: Brickyard South, 9 p.m.

THURSDAY 

ALMA RUSS: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m.

CHASE TYLER BAND: Rock N Rowe, Perkins Rowe, 6 p.m.

IAN WEBSTER: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.

CHRIS ALLEN DUO: Big Mike's Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.

RHETT GUILLOT: Fred's on the River, Prairieville, 7 p.m.

THE SOUTH AUSTIN MOONLIGHTERS WITH CLAY & JODI: Red Dragon Listening Room, 7 p.m.

ALEX LEIGH & THE DON JUANABES: Red Stick Social, 7:30 p.m.

ACOUSTIC THURSDAYS: Fat Cat Saloon, Prairieville, 8 p.m.

BLUES JAM: Phil Brady's, 8 p.m.

HENRY TURNER JR. & FLAVOR: Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 8 p.m.

OUTLYING

FRIDAY

LOSERS, WEEPERS, STELLA VIR, SPITFIRE: The Freetown Boom Boom Room, Lafayette, 8 p.m.

MO ALEXANDER: The Wurst Biergarten, Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.

THE MOLLY RINGWALDS: Rock 'N' Bowl, Lafayette, 9 p.m.

ROUGE KREWE: The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 9 p.m.

DUSTIN SONNIER: Route 92, Youngsville, 10 p.m.

SATURDAY

DWIGHT YOAKAM WITH ROB LEINES: Mari Showroom at Paragon Casino, Marksville, 8 p.m.

CHEATER PIPE, GREEN GASOLINE, SEXLORD: The Freetown Boom Boom Room, Lafayette, 8 p.m.

THREE AM LIVE: The Wurst Biergarten, Lafayette, 8 p.m.

LOUISIANA RED: Atchafalaya Club, Henderson, 8:30 p.m.

GTO PARTY BAND: Rock 'N' Bowl, Lafayette, 9 p.m.

UNDIVIDED BAND: Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette, 9 p.m.

KROSSFYRE: The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 9 p.m.

DJ TRASHY: Route 92, Youngsville, 10 p.m.

SUNDAY

CHUBBY CARRIER & THE BAYOU SWAMP BAND: Rock 'N' Bowl, Lafayette, 5 p.m.

JR LACROSSE: Atchafalaya Club, Henderson, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

CAJUN JAM: Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

SWAMPLAND REVIVAL: Rock 'N' Bowl, Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

NEO-SOUL JAZZ NIGHT: The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 9 p.m.

Compiled by Marchaund Jones. Want your venue’s music listed? Email info/photos to showstowatch@theadvocate.com. The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday for the following Friday’s paper.

