Record songs … check.
Make video … check.
Release the above … check.
Hit the road in support of the new music … Whoa, back up the pickup.
With crowd limitation and stay-at-home mandates due to the coronavirus pandemic, Livingston singer Laine Hardy has been forced to put the brakes on that last one.
Despite that, the 2019 "American Idol" winner released a full tour schedule this week for "down the road" when, fingers crossed, restrictions on large gatherings are lifted.
The new tour dates include a July 10 show in Baton Rouge at the Texas Club. Other performances are set for May 30 in Biloxi, Mississippi; June 25 in Houston, Texas; June 26 in Dallas; and July 3 in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Dates as far north as Maine are scheduled through Oct. 23.
In the meantime, with last week's release of Hardy's new songs — "Ground I Grew Up On" (with its companion video) and "Let There Be Country," he's practicing safe promotion of his latest work — on social media.
"It's kind of weird, because I've never done it before," Hardy said from his Louisiana home one day before his new music dropped. "I'm glad, since we can't go on the road, I'm glad I get a way to connect to the fans."
The virtual tour kicked off on Good Friday with a Facebook Live streaming event seen on Raising Cane's page and originating from the Hardy family's kitchen.
While fans joined in for the 6 p.m. miniconcert, Hardy answered questions they posted in the comments section. Accompanying the guitar-playing Hardy was his band's drummer/cousin Trent Thibodaux sitting in on a cajón, a boxed-shaped percussion instrument. In a similar half-hour event Tuesday on CMT's Facebook page, Hardy performed and fielded questions on whether he's ever caught an alligator (no), when it comes to steak, is his favorite a filet or a rib-eye (filet), and how he likes it cooked (medium-rare). He adds A-1 steak sauce at the table "no matter what," the 19-year-old French Settlement High School graduate offered.
After a publicity tour following the "American Idol" finale on May 19, 2019, Hardy headed to Nashville to begin work on the new tunes.
"I first started working with Michael Knox, that's Jason Aldean's producer (who's also worked with the first 'American Idol,' Kelly Clarkson, and current 'Idol' judge Luke Bryan). We were trying to get songs together to see which ones we would record, and 'Ground I Grew Up On' came about and when I heard it, it's so relatable to me," Hardy said. "I went with my gut feeling and said, 'Yeah, I want to record that song.' And 'Let There Be Country' came about when I was out there writing songs and stuff, and that song's just up-tempo, it's just country and I love it."
The lyrics for the latter likewise resonate with relatable references to the three B's — boots, bonfires and barrels of whiskey.
As for "Ground I Grew Up On," it begins like this:
"That ain't just dirt/That ain't just dust blowin'/That ain't just nothin' but an old fishin' hole/Ain't just some rooster crowin'/It's where I learned how to be a boy."
The accompanying video shows Hardy driving his truck to that old fishing hole as the sun rises over rural Livingston Parish. Picking up a friend who throws an ice chest into the truck bed, they head for the water.
To see Hardy's video for "The Ground I Grew Up On," click here.
"It was so fun," Hardy said of the video shot a few weeks ago. "We got to go out on the river and we got to do things I grew up doing. It was just really easy for me to do, and just like be in my habitat."
The avid sportsman said he prefers to ply the waters of the Diversion Canal, Blind River and Lake Maurepas, where two scenes in the video were filmed.
While on "American Idol," the themed weeks of competition coaxed the teen to explore music genres including classic rock, soul and pop, but pursuing country remained a constant in his post-'Idol' plans.
Although his two new songs were already written, Hardy said he did talk to the writers behind them.
"They said, 'Awesome, awesome.' They're really good guys and amazing songwriters," he said. "Right now, I'm just trying to hone in my craft, songwriting, and my songwriting skills, and they have these amazing songwriters in Nashville and they have these songs, and they just need to be heard, you know?"
The singer, who's kept his down-home charm despite the whirlwind year "Idol" stardom has brought, said he'd like to try to perfect songwriting before releasing anything he's written.
"I'm still learning every day. I was in Nashville for like three months and I wrote Monday through Friday," he said.
Back in Louisiana, Hardy's spending time with family and friends, watching loads of Netflix, and hanging out outside a lot, riding four-wheelers, taking the boat out sometimes, and playing music a little bit.
Sunday, his virtual tour stops on ABC's "American Idol," where he'll sing both of his new songs and catch up with judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.
Hardy said the hardest part of the quarantine for him and his band is not being on a real tour.
"I miss playing shows and stuff. But you gotta do what you gotta do, and we're just ready to go back on the road and play music."
For the tentative schedule, go to lainehardymusic.com.