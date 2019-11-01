If you plan to attend Kanye West's "Sunday Service" program Friday night at Baton Rouge's Bethany Church, be advised there are strict parking and traffic restrictions in place.

Concert organizers emailed ticket holders a detailed list of driving and parking instructions, specifically encouraging them to use rideshare services to arrive at the event.

Here's a breakdown of the key details:

-- Parking and event access starts at 4 p.m.

-- No access to the event will be available from Bethany’s Rieger Road entrance. This entrance will be closed to the general public.

-- Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft are highly encouraged. Rideshare dropoff will be located at the Office Depot parking lot at 7074 Siegen Lane.

-- CATS buses will be transporting all people parked at the Office Depot to Bethany South. Shuttles will also bring attendees back to Office Depot after the event.

-- Vehicles with multiple passengers can access free parking at Bethany South via the Industriplex Blvd. and Fieldstone Dr. entrance. Once Bethany’s parking lot is full, all traffic will be directed to the Office Depot located at 7074 Siegen Lane.

-- Organizers recommend wearing boots, tennis shoes, sneakers and any other shoe that is comfortable. The event is outside on the grass, which may be muddy and wet. The show area is near the 3 large, white crosses, visible from Interstate 10.

West will perform his "Sunday Service" program in the shadow of the three crosses that tower over Interstate 10, according to event organizers and the church. Sunday Service is a weekly music-heavy Christian gathering West has been hosting since January, usually at his home in Los Angeles but also in cities like Chicago, Atlanta and Dayton, Ohio, and at the Coachella music festival in California.

Sunday Service has featured dozens of choir singers and musicians joining West on stage for traditional gospel works, re-interpretations of popular songs and originals from West's discography. What can be expected from the Baton Rouge event are tracks from West's recently released "Jesus Is King," the emcee's ninth studio album that leans heavily into Christian hip-hop and gospel.

The event is sold out.