Chelsea's Live, the new incarnation of the longtime live music venue in Baton Rouge, is set to open on Jan. 7.
Gabe Vicknair, interim executive director for the Downtown Development District, announced the opening date during the DDD Commission meeting Tuesday morning. Chelsea's Live had planned on opening in late November, but there were delays and as a result, some concerts that were scheduled for the end of this year have been bumped into 2022.
The Chelsea's sign that had been at the Perkins Road Overpass location should be installed "very soon", Vicknair said.
Chelsea’s Live is set to open in the 1010 Nic building between Downtown and LSU.
Chelsea’s owner Dave Remmetter is involved in the new business, along with Aaron Scruggs, who books talent for Spanish Moon and Mid City Ballroom, and attorney Grant Miller.
Chelsea’s closed at the end of 2015 after 28 years in business, including the last 10 years of operations at the Perkins Road overpass. While the restaurant and live music venue was a Baton Rouge favorite because of its food and the national touring acts that stopped to play there, Remmetter pulled the plug on Chelsea’s because of difficulties in renegotiating a lease.
The building at 1010 Nicholson Drive was rezoned in May to turn it into a live music venue that sells alcohol. Chelsea's Live will be 6,300 square feet and have an outdoor patio.