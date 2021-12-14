Visit Baton Rouge has set aside $250,000 in its budget to serve as a sponsor for Garth Brooks’ April 30 concert in Tiger Stadium.
Paul Arrigo, president and chief executive officer of the tourism agency, said the exact amount Visit Baton Rouge will spend on sponsoring the event isn’t yet known because the organization doesn’t yet have a contract with LSU about the concert.
“It’s very much up in the air,” he said. Visit Baton Rouge may help cover the cost of events to promote the concert, such as a tailgate party on campus.
More than 90,000 concert tickets were sold during the first two hours of sales. It will be Brooks’ first concert in Tiger Stadium and his first time in Baton Rouge in 24 years. “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” one of Brooks’ signature songs, is a staple at LSU football games.
By sponsoring the concert, Arrigo said the Visit Baton Rouge brand will be promoted nationally and internationally. “This helps bring an event to Tiger Stadium that we haven’t had in a while,” he said. “The exposure is well worth it.”
Bayou Country Superfest brought country music stars such as George Strait, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, the Zac Brown Band, Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton to perform in Tiger Stadium over Memorial Day weekend, beginning in 2010. Renovations to the stadium moved the event to the Superdome in 2017 and 2018. When the festival returned to Baton Rouge in 2019, about 50,000 people attended the concert, a fraction of the 135,000 people who went to Bayou Country Superfest at its 2014 peak. In early 2020, before the COVID pandemic, it was announced the festival was going on hiatus.