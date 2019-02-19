Rapper Kevin Gates, a Baton Rouge native, will play this year's Groovin' at LSU, the university's student government announced today. The concert will take place Thursday, March 14, in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on LSU's campus. Tickets, which must be claimed in advance, are available for free to students, and a limited number will be available to the public for $15 a piece. Public tickets will be in the 200 and 300 sections of the PMAC.
A pre-party will be held in the PMAC with music by DJ C-Mix, activities and free food and soft drinks from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Gates is scheduled to perform at 9:30 p.m.
Groovin' is an annual concert coordinated by LSU student government and funded by student fees and sponsorship. Students can claim tickets at lsusports.net/studenttickets.
More information about Groovin' can be found at lsu.edu/groovin. Kevin Gates' music can be found on most music streaming platforms and at kvngates.com.