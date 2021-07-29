Dr. Daylight's 'Potluck'
Guest vocalists gather with Lafayette-based Dr. Daylight’s Jazz Company on its second studio album, "Potluck," recorded at Piety Street Records in New Orleans.
The album's release and release show happen Aug. 14 at The Hideaway, 407 Lee Ave., Lafayette.
"With Acadiana in mind, the band showcases local all-stars including vocalists, rich horns, rhythm and engineering for their evolved sound on the new record," according to a news release.
Guest vocalists include:
- Lafayette native Ray Boudreaux, a blues and soul artist who finished in the Top 8 on NBC’s "The Voice"
- Julie Williams, with roots in south Louisiana, who's known for her solo, jazz and blues projects
- Kelli Jones, a transplant from the Appalachians, who's absorbed Cajun culture in multiple groups along with Americana projects
- New Orleans-based singer Linnzi Zaorski, no stranger to jazz, whose track is definitely in her wheelhouse
- Sasha Massey, a coloratura soprano, musical theater and operatic performer, who adds a Betty Boop-esque track
- Spencer Racca, the in-house “Cajun crooner” from Rayne who had a recent residency at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans
- Alabama native Rob Pate whose music has western, folk and jazz influences, with an ode to Louisiana with hints of Louis Armstrong
Bandleader and arranger is Jake Spinella. "Potluck" also features Jim Kolacek on drums, Jim Price on trumpet, Lucas Munce on clarinet, Alex Boone on trombone, Pate on guitar, Myles Weeks on upright bass, and Spinella on piano.
Physical CDs will be available at the show and can be purchased beforehand by contributing to the Kickstarter campaign to cover the costs incurred for studio sessions and distribution.
For more info, go to https://www.drdaylightsjazzco.com/ or https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/drdaylightsjazzco/potluck-album-fundraiser
Wimberley's first single
New Orleans lawyer Brock Wimberley, born and raised in Lafayette, taught himself piano and began writing songs during the pandemic.
Now, Wimberley's released his first single, "Midnight on Royal Street."
"There are countless pop songs that romanticize New York City and Los Angeles. But what about New Orleans, arguably the most romantic and unique city in America with deep musical roots?" Wimberley asked.
He hopes “Midnight on Royal Street,” rectifies that.
"Beginning with a somber horn and the sounds of a Royal Street carriage ride, 'Midnight on Royal Street' is Wimberley’s attempt to capture the magical yet melancholy experience of walking through the French Quarter on a rainy night," a news release says.
The power-ballad love letter to New Orleans references everyone from Sidney Bechet to Taylor Swift, the release also says.
“Midnight on Royal Street” is available on Spotify and other streaming services.
Follow Wimberley on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/brockwimberley/?hl=en.