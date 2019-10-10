People still ask Leroy “Lonnie” Jordan why the band is called War.
Isn’t war a violent bane upon humanity?
“I say, ‘Yeah, the war you’re talking about is, but our War is not,’ ” Jordan, an original member of War, said from Los Angeles. “In fact, our choice of weapons is our instruments, which only shoot rhythm and melody and harmony. And harmony brings people together.”
Coming from the Los Angeles-area cities and communities of Compton, Harbor City, Watts and Long Beach, War instinctively meshed together a multiplicity of musical styles into funky street-party music. Ordinary people on the streets inspired lyrics for the band’s many hits: “Spill the Wine,” “Low Rider,” “The Cisco Kid,” “Slippin’ Into Darkness,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends?," “The World is a Ghetto."
“Being one with the people, that’s how we wrote our music,” Jordan said. “We just picked up a pen and wrote the info the people gave us.”
At this point in its 50-year history, War — which performs Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Manship Theatre — still has that from-the-street vibe. Jordan is determined that it stay that way.
Through the decades, Jordan has played various roles in the band, including singer, guitarist, keyboardist and percussionist. Turning 71 in November, he won’t be leaving his gig anytime soon.
“Every week for 50 years, I never missed a gig,” he said. “I’ve had a tremendous ride and I don’t plan to stop.”
War began in 1969 when Eric Burdon — the blues-loving, former front man of the British invasion band The Animals — met a group of musicians then called Nightshift. The band rekindled the burned-out Burdon’s passion for music.
That first encounter with Burdon happened at a North Hollywood club co-owned by Los Angeles Rams football stars Deacon Jones and Rosey Grier. Veteran producer and songwriter Jerry Goldstein brought the singer to the club to see Nightshift, then working as aspiring singer Jones’ backup band.
“Eric was ready to throw in the towel and return to Newcastle,” Goldstein says in War’s website bio. “He was tired of the rock thing and desperate for a fresh, authentic sound. … I had them in the studio within a week.”
“We played a lot of different genres of music,” Jordan said of Nightshift in 1969. “We did jazz, the Everly Brothers, Latin, gospel. Booker T & the MG’s to Yusef Lateef. And then Deacon Jones would come on and do his record, ‘Lovin’ a Pro,’ and the B-side ‘Play the Game.’ Eric heard us play some blues and totally fell in love with the band.”
Burdon changed Nightshift’s name to War and added Danish harmonica player Lee Oskar to the lineup. Together they recorded the trippy, Latin rhythm-infused hit, “Spill the Wine.” Burdon and War toured the world together and recorded two albums released in 1970, “Eric Burdon Declares War” and “The Black-Man’s Burdon.”
War issued its first Burdon-less album in 1971, a self-titled opus steeped in soul, blues, funk and Latin sounds.
“Jerry (Goldstein) didn’t know what to do with us because we were too versatile,” Jordan said. “But he took us in the studio anyway. He helped us create music that had never been created before. We started from a groove. They took the jams and cut them down to six or seven minutes, but we still stuck our souls in there. That’s how we came up with our music.”
Although the self-titled “War” album went nowhere, follow-up “All Day Music,” featuring the haunting “Slippin’ Into Darkness,” established War as a hit recording act. Jordan gives Burdon much credit for the band’s standalone success. And he’d love to do a Burdon-War reunion.
“Eric taught me so much about performing in an improvisation mode,” he said. “That’s how I still perform my music. Whenever Eric gets a chance, he’ll come out and jam with us. I love shining when Eric is around, showing him what he created. He’s like a father to me. He knows my door’s always open and that I love him dearly.”
