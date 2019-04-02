Carnivàle Icône, a carnival-themed concert scheduled for Thursday, April 11, at the Raising Cane's River Center, has been postponed. The concert was to feature Snoop Dogg, Nelly and a DJ set by Lil Jon along with carnival games, stilt walkers, fire breathers and contortionists around the arena.
Organizers are working to reschedule the concert, but no replacement date has been set yet, according to a press release. The concert was postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances." Purchased tickets can be refunded at the point of purchase and tickets purchased online or by phone will be refunded within 3-5 business days, the release said. For more information, call (225) 389-3030.
A show on April 11 with DJs Steve Aoki and Riot Ten at the Varsity Theatre will still take place, according to the Varsity. The concert was scheduled as the the Carnivàle Icône after party. Doors open at 9 p.m.; show starts at 10 p.m. Tickets are $50 general admission and $100 VIP. More information can be found at varsitytheatre.com.