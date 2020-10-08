The Baton Rouge Blues Foundation’s annual gala is moving online.
The event debuts at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, streaming from the foundation’s website at BRblues.org and its social media sites. Following its debut, the gala will be available online for repeated viewing.
“We’re hoping to communicate that the blues is still thriving,” said Kim Neustrom, executive director of the Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation.
The online gala includes filmed performances from the foundation’s #mybrblues streaming series, the weekly online concerts launched in response to the cancellation of the 2020 Blues Festival.
This year’s blues gala honorees include singer and WBRH radio host Luther Kent; Baton Rouge singer-harmonica player Oscar “Harpo” Davis; Johnny Adams, the late gospel-turned-rhythm-and-blues singer who’s considered to be one of New Orleans’ greatest vocalists; the late Sippie Wallace, a Houston native who recorded hits for the OKeh label in the 1920s and experienced a career revival in the 1960s; and Lafayette blues radio show host Raoul Breaux.
The Blues Foundation plans to go forward with the Baton Rouge Blues Festival in 2021.
— John Wirt