There’s something audiences love about a tenor.
Some of music’s most loved artists have sung as tenors — the highest range for men — including Luciano Pavarotti and Freddie Mercury from Queen, said Michael Edwards, a classically trained singer and member of The Ten Tenors, a platinum-selling vocal group from Australia.
“There is something about singing high that audiences just love,” he said from Nebraska during a phone interview in between performances.
As part of its 41-concert-tour of the United States, The Ten Tenors will perform a Christmas concert Sunday, Dec. 16, at the Baton Rouge Community College Chancellor’s Holiday Evening.
Performing songs from its 2015 album, “Our Christmas Wish,” the ensemble is raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, with proceeds from copies sold in the U.S. going to the Memphis-based charity.
Since 1995, the group has performed thousands of concerts, singing with Willie Nelson, Rod Stewart, Christina Aguilera and dozens of other musicians. Millions have watched the group’s energetic choreographed shows on six continents as it performs soaring renditions of songs like Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”
Edwards joined the group in 2014 after finishing university. Growing up in the Australian Boys Choral Institute, he watched the original members become popular as they raised Aussies’ appreciation of operatic and classical music by mixing those forms with pop and rock songs.
“It’s really, really fun,” Edwards said. “We do such a broad range of songs.”
Tenors are often among the most versatile singers, Edwards said, and the performers in The Ten Tenors are proof of that.
“There is a really great range in the group, guys that can sing really high and go low,” he said.
On its Christmas tour, the Tenors sing a variety of the members’ favorite holiday songs, including “Feliz Navidad,” “White Christmas” and “Joy to the World.” Of course, the group sings a few nonholiday songs during each performance. It rarely leaves the stage without singing “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
“There are some tunes we just have to do,” Edwards said. “We really love Queen.”
In the past The Ten Tenors raised money for an Australian children’s hospital while touring. During its first American tour in 2016, the Tenors visited the St. Jude facility and met children battling a variety of diseases and the doctors and researchers who were treating them.
“It’s really brilliant,” Edwards said. “They were so passionate about finding cures for these childhood diseases.”
Chancellor’s Holiday Evening with The Ten Tenors
BRCC’s Magnolia Performing Arts Pavilion, 201 Community College Drive
6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16
$25-$35
brccf.org/tickets; thetentenors.com