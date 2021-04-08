Pandemic Palooza

WHEN: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 25

DETAILS: Featuring performances by Barry Hebert Band, Fugitive Poets, Ryan Harris Band, Clay Parker & Jodi James, Cumberland County, Denton & Molly, Gary Ragan, Joe Sims, Bill Romano, Patrick Cooper, Ralph Godson & Erica Schneider, Nancy Ropollo, Susan Aysen, and Nancy Broussard with Keith Pavlovich. A silent auction and other activities will be held to raise money to help cover operating costs of Red Dragon Listening Room, the non-profit music venue that’s gone silent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COST: Free to attend; guests encouraged to donate to the cause