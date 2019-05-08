A new recording project by Partially Sealed Records, "Po'boy Sessions," shines a light on talented Baton Rouge singer-songwriters. In March, three editions of “Po’boy Sessions” appeared online, each recorded and mixed by local artist Michael Bordelon, who started Partially Sealed Records earlier this year.

The first session spotlights four homegrown country western originals by James McCann. The second features the work of Sarah Burke, whose folksy acoustic guitar and delicate voice create humble, coffee shop-friendly melodies. Bordelon steps up on the third and records his own bare-bones cover of “The Girl on Death Row,” written by the prolific country artist Lee Hazlewood.

McCann’s “Po’boy Sessions” is truly special. Tracks “Southbound” and “LaGuardia to Lakeshore Drive” are a testament to the influence of classic country crooners and Southern living on his songwriting. But perhaps even more beautiful is McCann’s work with the Dobro, displayed in all its glory on “They Call Me Pistol” and “Under the Mayhaw Tree.”

Baton Rouge musician Sarah Burke teaches herself and others how to dive deep through music Sarah Elizabeth Burke’s music buzzes with an achy truthfulness and deep sincerity. It can be seen in the technical excellence she has mastered…

Burke’s gift for storytelling comes through on “Maddi’s Song,” a tale of distant friendship and longing to rekindle its flame. “It hurts to miss you because of how I’ve come to love you,” Burke sings, strumming away on her six-string.

“Po’boy Sessions” has successfully captured the talent of two local artists and the intricacies behind their songwriting. These simple, stripped-down acoustic performances are heartwarming, sincere and a credit to both the musicians and Bordelon’s production skills.

“Po’boy Sessions” can be found online at partiallysealed.bandcamp.com.

