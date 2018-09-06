You can’t keep a good band down.
The Grateful Dead disbanded in 1995, following the death of founding member Jerry Garcia. But the Dead’s music never dies. Garcia’s bandmates perform with their various spinoff bands, and tribute acts dot the nation. In 2015, surviving members of the Grateful Dead reunited for a three-day event at Chicago’s Soldier Field, “Fare Thee Well: Celebrating 50 Years of the Grateful Dead.”
In New Orleans, there’s Papa Mali’s Wake of the Dead.
A quartet that transcends the “tribute act” tag, Wake of the Dead is making its Baton Rouge debut Friday at the Dyson House Listening Room. The show starts at 7 p.m.
“This isn’t something we want to make a big splash with,” said singer-guitarist Malcolm Welbourne, aka Papa Mali. “We mostly do it because we love it.”
Welbourne is Wake of the Dead’s first-person link to the Grateful Dead. He and original Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann are members of the Dead spinoff band 7 Walkers.
Kreutzmann introduced Welbourne to Robert Hunter, co-writer of the Grateful Dead classics “Box of Rain,” “Uncle John’s Band,” “Sugar Magnolia,” “Truckin’ ” and “Touch of Grey.” And Welbourne and Hunter collaborated on songs that became part of 7 Walkers’ repertoire.
“After writing songs with Robert and playing with Billy, I feel like I’m a tiny part of that legacy, that family,” Welbourne said.
Wake of the Dead formed after 7 Walkers went on hiatus. The group puts swampedelic, funk twists on Grateful Dead songs, performs Welbourne-Hunter compositions, the music of Dead spinoff bands and Bob Dylan songs (the Dead itself often performed Dylan’s material).
In addition to Welbourne, Wake of the Dead features bassist Reggie Scanlan (the Radiators, Professor Longhair, James Booker); drummer-singer Pete Bradish; and steel guitarist and banjo player Dave Easley (Jack Cassidy, Peter Rowan).
Easley’s and Welbourne’s mutual admiration for the Dead songbook brought them together as a duo that grew into the Wake of the Dead band.
“Reggie Scanlan has always loved and felt a connection to the Grateful Dead,” Welbourne said. “Pete Bradish is a longtime fan.”
The band’s moniker has a double meaning. It derives from the title of the Grateful Dead’s 1973 album, “Wake of the Flood,” and the fact that Wake of the Dead metaphorically swims in the titanic wake created by the Grateful Dead.
In 1965, at the dawn of the psychedelic era, Kreutzmann, Jerry Gracia, Phil Lesh, Bob Weir and Ron “Pigpen” McKernan formed the Warlocks. Renamed the Grateful Dead, the band attracted an unusually devoted following known as Deadheads.
“They were the longest lasting ambassadors of the cultural explosion that happened in the ’60s,” Welbourne said. “People still relate to the ideals of that era. Some probably see it as a nostalgia trip, but new Deadheads come along in every generation.”
Unlike the usual stars-and-fans dynamic, the Dead cultivated a tribal relationship with their fans.
“The fans felt like they were part of a community,” Welbourne said. “The band encouraged fans to follow them on the road. And they let people tape the shows, giving their music away.”
Beyond the post-’60s carnival atmosphere and epic jams associated with the Grateful Dead, the quality of the band’s catalog is another reason the band’s music lives on, Welbourne said.
“In recent years, more people realized they wrote great American songs,” he said. “The Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted Robert Hunter (in 2015). Robert, Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir and Phil Lesh wrote so many classics. There’s substance there.”
Papa Mali’s Wake of the Dead
WHERE: Dyson House Listening Room, 7575 Jefferson Highway
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
COST: $30 in advance; $35 at the door; $45 VIP seats in advance
INFO: dysonhouselr.com; papamalimusic.com