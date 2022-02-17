The 2022 Slim Harpo Music Awards will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at Phil Brady’s Bar & Grill, 4848 Government St.
The awards are named in honor of James Moore, the blues star from Baton Rouge who performed as Slim Harpo. Since 2003, the awards have honored local, regional, national and international musicians.
Four Baton Rouge musicians will receive Pioneer Awards this year: drummer Michael Jo Monk Caesar; bassists Doug Brousseau and Miguel D. Hernandez; and guitarist Johnny Rossetti. Bassist David Hyde, a Hammond native, will also receive a Pioneer Award.
This year’s other Harpo Awards honorees are Shreveport singer, guitarist and songwriter Buddy Flett, Legend Award recipient; and Lafayette radio host Raoul Breaux, Ambassador Award recipient.
“We’re recognizing the guys who supported the local blues jams and the artists that the Slim Harpo Music Awards honored over the years. These guys have been there forever,” Johnny Palazzotto, Harpo Awards founder, said.
More on the honorees
- Doug Brousseau, Pioneer Award
A professional musician since the 1970s, Brousseau performed for many years with Tabby Thomas’ House Wreckers, New Orleans rhythm-and-blues bands and Baton Rouge blues singers Raful Neal and Chuck Mitchell. His current performances in Louisiana and Mississippi with the River City All-Stars include Friday nights at Teddy’s Juke Joint in Zachary. In 2020, Brousseau released his solo album, "River City Blues."
- Michael Jo Monk Caesar, Pioneer Award
A professional drummer for 45 years, Caesar’s credits include national stars Joe Simon and Teddy Pendergrass. Among his local credits are Vince Hutchinson and the Heavy Storm Band, Henry Turner Jr., Patrick Henry and the Liberation Band and blues artists Sundanze, Henry Gray, Tabby Thomas and the Neal family. Caesar has also been house drummer for the Phil Brady’s blues jam for the past 20 years.
- Buddy Flett, Legend Award
In the 1980s, Shreveport singer, guitarist and songwriter Buddy Flett appeared with his brother, Bruce, in the popular A Train band. The Fletts later formed the Bluebirds. Buddy Flett later recorded and toured with Kenny Wayne Shepherd, an association that brought him a Grammy nomination for Shepherd’s 2010 album, "Live! In Chicago."
- Miguel D. Hernandez, Pioneer Award
On his 21st birthday, bassist Hernandez’s best friend brought him to Tabby’s Blues Box and Heritage Hall in Baton Rouge. Since that life-changing night, Hernandez has played blues bass and been a regular at the blues jam, He also toured the world with singer-guitarist Larry Garner for five years and produced Slim Harpo band member James Johnson’s solo album, "Stingin’ & Buzzin’."
- David Hyde, Pioneer Award
A lifelong musician from Hammond, Hyde studied music at Juilliard and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His myriad recording sessions include singer-songwriter Bobby Charles’ final album, "Timeless." In the 1990s, Hyde toured and recorded with Delbert McClinton. His other performance and/or recording credits include Fats Domino, Chuck Berry, Dave Rowland and Sugar, Bo Diddley, the Boogie Kings and Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown.
“I’m humbled to be even mentioned with the likes of Slim Harpo, one of my heroes,” Hyde said.
- Johnny Rossetti, Pioneer Award
Longtime stage manager for the Phil Brady’s blues jam, Rossetti has been making music in south Louisiana for more than 40 years. He’s played in traditional country and Cajun bands, swamp pop groups as well as blues with Slim Harpo band member Rudy Richard. More recently, Rossetti teamed with guitarist-composer Bruce Lamb in Baton Rouge’s premiere surf band, Ronda Hatton.
- Raoul Breaux, Ambassador Award
Breaux has hosted Lafayette public radio station KVRS-FM’s Blues Box program since 1986. Blues-loving British acts of the 1960s, including John Mayall and Cream, served as Breaux’s gateway to classic American blues artists.
Past award winners
Previous Slim Harpo Music Awards honorees include famous Harpo fans Van Morrison, Keith Richards, Ray Davies and Jimmie Vaughan. Previous honorees from Baton Rouge include Raful, Kenny and Lil’ Ray Neal, Henry Gray, Tabby Thomas, Larry Garner and Harpo band members James Johnson, Rudy Richard and Jesse Kinchen. New Orleans’ Dr. John, Lafayette musicians Carol Fran, Lil Buck Sinegal and Sonny Landreth and Harpo biographer Martin Hawkins are also among other honorees.
More on awards night
A jam session at 8:30 p.m. will follow the awards ceremony. Admission is $20 and includes jambalaya.
For more information, visit louisianasmusic.com/slim-harpo-music-awards.