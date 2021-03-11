Like many area business owners, local musicians say the long list of Phase 3 COVID-19 rules won’t allow the viable return of music indoors. Outdoor performances remain their preferred option.
Announced last week, the state Fire Marshal’s Open Safely program guidelines permit music indoors if the venue limits capacity to 50% and caps attendance at 250 people. Outdoor events may operate at 50% capacity with no attendance cap and 6 feet of social distancing.
Because many music venues are bars, other deal-breaking limitations apply. Bars that present live music are limited to 25% capacity and not more than 250 people. In parishes with a 5% or less COVID-19 positivity test rate for two consecutive weeks, indoor capacity in bars can rise to 50%. Bars must close at 11 p.m., another revenue-restricting requirement.
Other music venue restrictions include no dancing; 20 feet between performers and patrons (10 feet with a plexiglass barrier); and ventilation systems that provide at least six air changes per hour.
“Bars can’t make it work with 25%,” said Holger Notzel, a guitarist who performs with Hogy and the Healers and Smokehouse and Mamie Porter’s Gutbucket Blues Band. “How are they going to have enough revenue to pay the musicians?”
Beyond the financial challenges posed by reduced capacity, HVAC system requirements alone can stop a small bar from booking bands again.
“I doubt that any of these old clubs have a good enough air-conditioning system to do that,” Notzel said.
Rob Payer, singer and bassist with the Remnants, which specializes in 1960s music, also noted the difficulty that comes with limited capacity.
“The need for live music is incredibly high, but I can’t see how a bar or club can pay the musicians if the patronage is limited,” Payer said.
Kristen Foster, a singer-songwriter with country-folk-pop band Polly Pry, initially was enthusiastic about Phase 3.
“At first this seemed like exciting news for one of my favorite places, the Red Dragon Listening Room,” Foster said. “But they would have to make so many modifications to their space, just to open it for reduced attendance. That would never make sense.”
Notzel won’t be playing indoors anyway, he said, until he is fully vaccinated for the coronavirus.
“But I feel really bad for the bars,” he said. “I suspect a lot of them are not going to come back from this.”
Smokehouse Porter also sees Phase 3 restrictions as being prohibitive, especially for small venues.
“If you’re running at 25% capacity, then you’re looking at about 19 people in the place,” he said.
Because he’s now fully vaccinated, Porter said he will accept engagements at larger indoor venues.
“I have a sense of protection now, since I’ve had both my shots,” he said. “And the same with Mamie. But while I’m playing and Mamie’s singing, I would mask up. And I would require the band to keep the masks on.”
The persistent national divisions regarding the coronavirus also exist within Porter’s own band.
“Some of my band members, they don’t want to take the shot,” Porter said. “I figure they’ve got to do what’s best for them — but I’m glad I got the shot.”
Porter never took COVID-19 lightly. He’s lost friends and a nephew in his early 50s to the virus. Porter also believes his son contracted the disease early last year, before testing was widespread in Louisiana.
“My son thought that he was going to pass,” Porter said.
Lingering concerns about the coronavirus pandemic recently compelled sponsors and organizers of the Tunica Hills Music Festival in St. Francisville to postpone their event, originally scheduled for March 27, to Aug. 21.
“We were all afraid to put our name on it until everybody is comfortable,” said Adrian Percy, a festival sponsor who also plays guitar and banjo with folk-Americana-bluegrass band the Fugitive Poets.
Even after receiving his second COVID-19 vaccination, Percy sees uncertainty for musicians and venues. Although the Fugitive Poets have performed outdoor engagements with two or three members from its normally five-person lineup, Percy doesn’t anticipate playing a full-band show soon.
Fortunately for them, Percy, Payer, Foster and Notzel don’t rely on performing as a primary source of income. Rather than hustle for the few available gigs, they can sustain themselves through their day jobs.
“I really miss playing,” Notzel said. “But even if I’m willing to take a risk, I’ve got to ask four other people to take the same risk. At this point, it comes down to sitting it out for three more months."