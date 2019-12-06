The Gatlin Brothers' "Country & Christmas" tour stops in Baton Rouge Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. show at the Manship Theatre.
Grammy winners Larry, Steve and Rudy Gatlin recently marked the 40th anniversary of "All the Gold in California," their first No. 1 single from the "Straight Ahead" album.
The siblings have been performing for more than 60 years. Their other hits include "Houston (Means I'm One Day Closer to You)," "Broken Lady" and "Statues Without Hearts."
Tickets are $38-$68 at https://www.manshiptheatre.org/show/gatlin-brothers-christmas. For more on the band, visit gatlinbrothers.com.