It's been about five years since Kevin Gates has played the Varsity Theatre. But when the Baton Rouge-raised emcee comes through for a hometown show, it's usually for something momentous.
On the edge of releasing a new full-length album, Gates is set to perform a rare homecoming show on Sept. 16 at the Varsity Theatre. The setlist will include new songs off his upcoming album, "I'm Him," due out later this year.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Aug. 23, at varsitytheatre.com.
"Baton Rouge is where it all started for me," Gates said in a statement. "Varsity Theatre is where I had my first real show. I'm going to go show them some love and perform 'I'm Him' songs for them before anyone else. It's gonna be a movie."
"I'm Him" is Gates' second full-length studio album, a follow-up to his 2016 twice-platinum selling debut, "Islah" — there's been a few EPs and mixtapes since then, too, including "Only the Generals Gon Understand," released earlier this year. Gates has racked up 5 billion global streams across digital platforms.
Two tracks from "I'm Him" have already been released this summer: the unyielding "Push It" (it's going to show up on a million workout mixes this year) and the compelling, catchy "Facts." Together, the videos for the songs have more than 20 million views on YouTube.
"I'm Him" is expected later this year, but doesn't yet have an official release date.
September's Varsity show is also something of a warm-up for Gate's fall tour, which starts in October — dates for the tour are below. Gates just came off an arena tour with Cardi B.
Gates has recently played Baton Rouge twice, at the Raising Cane's River Center in October and headlining LSU's Groovin' in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in March.
More from Kevin Gates can be found at kvngates.com and on Instagram, @iamkevingates.
Kevin Gates fall tour
SEPTEMBER
16 – Baton Rouge, LA – Varsity Theater
OCTOBER
12 – Chicago, IL – The Patio Theater
13 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
15 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
16 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!
18 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora Theatre and Ballroom
19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
20 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
22 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
23 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
24 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
27 – Washington, DC – Echostage
29 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva
30 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
NOVEMBER
1 – Richmond, VA – The National
3 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
6 – Augusta, GA – The Bell Auditorium
7 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater
9 – New Orleans, LA – Lakefront Arena
10 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall
11 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Maria Hall
12 – Shreveport, LA – The Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
13 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
15 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory
17 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
20 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House
21 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre
25 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
26 – Pomona, CA – The Fox Theater
27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
30 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater