Baton Rouge-raised emcee Kevin Gates will perform at the Varsity Theatre on Sept. 16.

It's been about five years since Kevin Gates has played the Varsity Theatre. But when the Baton Rouge-raised emcee comes through for a hometown show, it's usually for something momentous.

On the edge of releasing a new full-length album, Gates is set to perform a rare homecoming show on Sept. 16 at the Varsity Theatre. The setlist will include new songs off his upcoming album, "I'm Him," due out later this year.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Aug. 23, at varsitytheatre.com.

"Baton Rouge is where it all started for me," Gates said in a statement. "Varsity Theatre is where I had my first real show. I'm going to go show them some love and perform 'I'm Him' songs for them before anyone else. It's gonna be a movie."

"I'm Him" is Gates' second full-length studio album, a follow-up to his 2016 twice-platinum selling debut, "Islah" — there's been a few EPs and mixtapes since then, too, including "Only the Generals Gon Understand," released earlier this year. Gates has racked up 5 billion global streams across digital platforms.

Two tracks from "I'm Him" have already been released this summer: the unyielding "Push It" (it's going to show up on a million workout mixes this year) and the compelling, catchy "Facts." Together, the videos for the songs have more than 20 million views on YouTube.

"I'm Him" is expected later this year, but doesn't yet have an official release date.

September's Varsity show is also something of a warm-up for Gate's fall tour, which starts in October — dates for the tour are below. Gates just came off an arena tour with Cardi B.

Gates has recently played Baton Rouge twice, at the Raising Cane's River Center in October and headlining LSU's Groovin' in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in March.

More from Kevin Gates can be found at kvngates.com and on Instagram, @iamkevingates.

Kevin Gates fall tour

SEPTEMBER

16 – Baton Rouge, LA – Varsity Theater

OCTOBER

12 – Chicago, IL – The Patio Theater

13 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

15 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

16 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!

18 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora Theatre and Ballroom

19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

20 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

22 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

23 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

24 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

27 – Washington, DC – Echostage

29 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

30 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

NOVEMBER

1 – Richmond, VA – The National

3 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

6 – Augusta, GA – The Bell Auditorium

7 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater

9 – New Orleans, LA – Lakefront Arena

10 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

11 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Maria Hall

12 – Shreveport, LA – The Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

13 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

15 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

17 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

20 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House

21 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

25 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

26 – Pomona, CA – The Fox Theater

27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

30 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

