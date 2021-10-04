The Acadiana Center for the Arts has landed Drive-By Truckers.
The southern rock/alternative country band will make its Lafayette stop on Sunday, Nov. 21, for a 7:30 p.m. concert at AcA, 101 W. Vermilion St.
Tickets are on sale and start at $45 at acadianacenterforthearts.org.
Based in Athens, Georgia, the group formed in 1996. "The Unraveling," Truckers' 12th studio album, was released Jan. 31, 2020. Just eight months later, the band dropped its 13th record, "The New OK."
Special guest Buffalo Nichols