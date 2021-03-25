Been missing Live After Five?
The weekly free downtown concert series will be back Aug. 20, the Downtown Business Association announced Thursday.
The live music shows will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Friday until Nov. 5 in City Hall Plaza, the permanent stage that sits between Louisiana's Old State Capitol and the new River Center Branch Library.
"We're thrilled to announce the return of Baton Rouge's longest-running free community concert in the heart of downtown," said Lauren Lambert-Tompkins, managing director of the Downtown Business Association. "We have a great line-up planned, and we're excited to see all of these downtown festivals and events return in full force."
The full line-up for all 12 concerts isn't out yet, but a sneak peek at headliners includes Cowboy Mouth, Wayne Toups, Rebirth Brass Band, Phat Hat, After 8 and Chris Leblanc Big Band.
The concerts have been on hiatus in response to the COVID pandemic but during this time, DBA has launched a new virtual concert series, Downtown Sounds, and a movie series, Movies After Five. The organization plans to continue these programs in the future, a DBA news release says.