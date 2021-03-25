live after five
Been missing Live After Five?

The weekly free downtown concert series will be back Aug. 20, the Downtown Business Association announced Thursday.

The live music shows will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Friday until Nov. 5 in City Hall Plaza, the permanent stage that sits between Louisiana's Old State Capitol and the new River Center Branch Library.

"We're thrilled to announce the return of Baton Rouge's longest-running free community concert in the heart of downtown," said Lauren Lambert-Tompkins, managing director of the Downtown Business Association. "We have a great line-up planned, and we're excited to see all of these downtown festivals and events return in full force."

The full line-up for all 12 concerts isn't out yet, but a sneak peek at headliners includes Cowboy Mouth, Wayne Toups, Rebirth Brass Band, Phat Hat, After 8 and Chris Leblanc Big Band.

The concerts have been on hiatus in response to the COVID pandemic but during this time, DBA has launched a new virtual concert series, Downtown Sounds, and a movie series, Movies After Five. The organization plans to continue these programs in the future, a DBA news release says.

