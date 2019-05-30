A new music project has popped up in Baton Rouge, starting with a direct but difficult challenge: two musicians each wrote and recorded half of an album, for a split release, in just one day.
The project is just as direct in its self-description. “We’re SPLLIT. That’s it.”
SPLLIT is a project started by Ronni Bourgeois, a part of Baton Rouge-based concert curation group Seaux LA, and Matthew Urquhart, guitarist-vocalist for local band Loudness War. For their first release, the two each took half of the split album and wrote and recorded the material in one day's time.
Soon, Bourgeois’ “XX_HANDLE” and Urquhart’s “SOAR THROAT” were born.
Songs on the split album are lo-fi, barefaced and expeditious, reminiscent of the DIY bedroom post-punk of the early ‘80s. With this project, time constraint and a simple recording technique let the artists dispose of the usual frills to focus on pure experimental songwriting.
On the first half of the album, “XX_HANDLE” — created by Bourgeois under the moniker Marance — is plain-spoken, stripped-down punk with tinges of art rock and no wave. The concept utilizes a drum machine and a noisy guitar that sounds slightly out of tune to make quick and dirty songs, idea snapshots that rarely last more than two minutes.
Urquhart, under the name Urq, fills the second half of the album with "SOAR THROAT." Though still quick and dirty, his contribution features more aggressive guitar work and vocals, especially on “Steering Wheal” and “Dunce Cap.” The title track brings electronic elements to the mix with lo-fi sampling, a digital bass line and some peculiar synths.
For one day’s work, “XX_HANDLE” and “SOAR THROAT” are thrilling, well-executed exhibitions of the imagination. Anyone who appreciates exploration in music will adore SPLLIT's collection of swift, spontaneous recordings.
SPLLIT can be found online at spllit.bandcamp.com.
Are you a Baton Rouge-area musician with a new release? Let us know by emailing red@theadvocate.com.