Hoping to cure the coronavirus blues, local band The Florida Street Blowhards is doing another of its neighborhood outdoor concerts on Friday.
The guys will start playing at 6 p.m. at 10804 Woodland Oaks Drive in the Jefferson Terrace East neighborhood.
The traditional jazz band features Ben Herrick on vocals and trombone, Doug Stone on tenor saxophone, David Randall on banjo, Philip Vincent on bass, Gary Stewart on tuba, Greg Dupre on drums, Charles Modenbach on clarinet and Sam Irwin on trumpet.
Visitors are advised to social distance and wear a mask.
The band appreciates tips, which can be sent through Venmo @FSBLOWHARDS.
For more info, go to FloridaStreetBlowhards.com or check its Facebook, Instagram or Twitter feeds.