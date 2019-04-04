It's a hectic time for Quiana Lynell.
On Friday, April 5, the prestigious Concord Jazz label is releasing Lynell’s beautifully sung debut album, “A Little Love," and praise is already coming in from Billboard and Jazziz magazines. And Lynell has performances booked at the Playboy Jazz Festival in Los Angeles, the Baton Rouge Blues Festival, French Quarter Festival and New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
“It’s a good hectic,” the Gonzales-based singer said last week. “It’s bigger than I could even imagine. People are playing the record around the world.”
“A Little Love” is a heady collection of A-list material associated with Sarah Vaughan, Nina Simone, Chaka Khan, Duke Ellington, Ray Charles and New Orleans soul queen Irma Thomas. The album concludes with a contemporary anthem, “Sing Out, March On,” composed by Joshuah Campbell and featuring four generations of Lynell’s gospel-singing family.
Produced by Brian Bacchus, a Grammy Award winner, “A Little Love” shows the classically trained Lynell’s versatile command of jazz, blues, soul, rhythm-and-blues and gospel. Her supporting players include pianist Cyrus Chestnut and New Orleans drummer and singer Jamison Ross.
Lynell landed her Concord Jazz recording contract by winning the 2017 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. But her work for the album began before she clinched the competition.
“We had been in the studio and shopped a little demo,” she said. “But once I won the competition, that changed the game for the album and my career.”
Lynell can trace her journey to rising jazz star status to her move to Baton Rouge from the Dallas area. She earned a degree in classical voice from LSU but never felt confident in the classical world. Later, Lynell was a working mom when Janelle Brown, a friend and co-worker in an AT&T call center, convinced her to sit in with the blues and zydeco band Brown sang with, 2 Da T. After Brown unexpectedly passed away a few months later, Lynell accepted the surviving band members’ overture to replace her late friend.
Lynell later expanded to jazz, singing with Baton Rouge’s Michael Foster Project and New Orleans’ Roderick Paulin and Don Vappie. She’s a regular headliner at Snug Harbor, the longtime jazz club on New Orleans’ Frenchmen Street.
“Life is funny that way,” Lynell said. “This journey has been kind of long, and not traditional in the way I approached it or the way things have happened.”
Six months prior to her 2017 competition win, Lynell caught a career-making break when Robin Burgess heard her sing at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Burgess is the wife and manager of Terence Blanchard, the Grammy-winning, Oscar-nominated New Orleans composer and trumpeter.
Impressed, Burgess booked Lynell for a Spike Lee tribute concert in Poland featuring Blanchard, singers Nona Hendryx and China Moses and conductor Adam Sztaba with the Szczecin Philharmonic. Lynell had just three weeks to prepare.
“That was my first international booking and it’s with an 80-piece orchestra and Terence Blanchard,” Lynell said. “I was the most nervous little person ever. But Terence made it the easiest thing. He was like, ‘Let all that stress go. If you weren’t capable, you wouldn’t be here.’ ”
Blanchard subsequently became Lynell’s mentor and Burgess is her manager.
“Terence is invested in my growth,” she said. “I don’t even know why I’m that lucky, but I’m grateful.”
Burgess recommended that Bacchus, the producer whose credits include Norah Jones and Gregory Porter, guide Lynell’s album debut.
“Robin knew it was important to have somebody on board who wouldn’t see me only as a new artist,” she said. “I’m a grown-up. I have valid opinions and I like to do different styles and voicings. It wasn’t going to be a straight-ahead soul-infused or blues-jazz record. And Brian has experience working with all types of jazz. He’s worked with everybody.”
Unbeknown to Lynell, Bacchus traveled to New Orleans last year to hear her Jazz Fest set.
“We had talked through email a couple of times and I sent him some of my recordings,” she said. “Then he just came down to listen to me. After my Jazz Fest performance, he started telling me stuff about myself and my performance that I didn’t think anybody had caught on to. I was like, ‘OK, you know what’s going on up there.’ He knows singers. He knows the energy and the dedication it takes to sell that story and connect to those notes. We had a good experience at Jazz Fest and that started the relationship for the record.”
Ever studious about her craft and artistry, Lynell’s career prospects are quickly taking off.
“The dreams are becoming reality,” she said.
Quiana Lynell
Album release show
7 p.m. Sunday, April 7
Arpeggios Lounge & Event Center, 204 North Main St., Opelousas
$20