South Louisiana native Lauren Daigle won big again last week.
The singer from Lafayette took home both Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year at the K-LOVE Fan Awards, an annual competition hosted by the contemporary Christian music radio network. This was the fourth consecutive year that Daigle has won Female Artist of the Year.
The K-LOVE Fan Awards ceremony took place June 2 at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, capping off a weekend of Christian music songwriter showcases and meet and greets. The ceremony was then televised on Trinity Broadcasting Network Sunday night. Danny Gokey won Male Artist of the Year and the duo King & Country won Group of the Year as well as Song of the Year for "God Only Knows."
Daigle's K-LOVE awards come on the heels of three Billboard Music Awards she won in May — for Top Christian Artist, Top Christian Album and Top Christian Song — and a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album earlier this year.
Daigle is scheduled to perform in Baton Rouge on October 11 at the Raising Cane's River Center downtown. Tickets are now on sale. For more information, call (225) 389-3030 or go online to raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
During her Artist of the Year acceptance speech on the Grand Ole Opry stage, Daigle gave a special shout-out to her 86-year-old grandfather, who traveled nine hours to be at the ceremony. You can see more in a short video posted to Daigle's Instagram.