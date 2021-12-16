Johnny Cash — cigarette in hand, smoke rings puffing from his mouth — pauses at Folsom State Prison's front gates in Dan Poush's photograph.

He's dressed in his signature black, eyes are fixed on nothing in particular. And the first thought that comes to mind is, "What was he thinking about?"

Maybe it was "There but for the Grace of God go I," the old proverb bringing back thoughts of his own scrapes with the law. He could have been one of those he was about to entertain had others not reached out to help.

Or perhaps he could have been thinking about a train coming around the bend. That was, after all, the first line in his hit song, "Folsom Prison Blues," about a place he didn't really know until he passed through that front gate.

He would walk through that entrance with June Carter (not yet Cash), Carl Perkins, the Tennessee Three and The Statler Brothers trailing close behind. And moving about the perimeter would be journalists Poush and Gene Beley with cameras in hand.

They were among a handful of outside people invited to witness two concerts on Jan. 13, 1968, in Folsom, California, that would eventually be pressed into Cash's album, "At Folsom Prison," released on May 6, 1968.

Did Cash know he would be making music history while standing outside of the Folsom gates in Poush's photo? Maybe not, but Poush and Beley knew they were on to something special as they documented the day in photographs, all of which are hanging in the exhibit, "1968: A Folsom Redemption," at the West Baton Rouge Museum.

The show, marking the first time these photos have been exhibited in a single collection, runs through Jan. 9 and also includes memorabilia from the 1980 concert Cash performed in the rodeo arena at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. These artifacts, featuring an autographed photo of the Man in Black, are on loan from the prison's museum. The Folsom photos, along with some taken at Cash's later prison concerts, were curated into a traveling exhibit by Mid American Arts Alliance.

It's here where you'll see Cash walking into the prison with Carter, who wouldn't become his wife until two months later. And it's these photos that document the inmates' faces as they watch Cash, the star known for his "outlaw country" music, who bothered to cross the front gates into the depths of Folsom just for them.

Oh, you can hear their response on the album, especially when Cash comes to the verse about shooting a man in Reno. But the photographs here offer a rare look into what unfolded in the prison's dining room that day, both from Cash's point of view and that of the prisoners from their wooden benches.

"You can see where they're not sure if they can cheer, because they don't know how the guards will respond," museum director Angelique Bergeron said. "Then you see them standing up and cheering in other photographs."

It's clear that Cash wasn't passing judgment on his audience. He carried his own baggage of mistakes.

He was standing at the center of his own crossroads that day. His career was in slow decline, and he'd recently straightened out his personal life, which had been spiraling downward with substance abuse and brushes with the law.

With leadership changes at his record label, Cash successfully presented his case for the merits of a live recording in a prison setting. Though his Folsom show rates high in music legend, Cash had been performing prison concerts since 1958.

His stop at San Quentin State Prison is one of his most notable, because future country superstar Merle Haggard was part of the inmate audience that day. Cash's show inspired him to clean up his life and start making music.

A photo of Cash visiting with Haggard at a 1969 concert in Anaheim is included in the show, along with one of Cash with songwriter Gene Sherley at Folsom. Cash performed Sherley's "Greystone Chapel" at the concert and later met Sherley at the front gates when the songwriter was released.

Meanwhile, Beley writes, he and Poush were wary of their invite in the beginning. They were a writer-photographer team that worked for the Star-Free Press in Ventura, California, near Casitas Springs, where Cash once lived with his family.

The newspaper tended to run negative press on the singer, which was why the invitation surprised the pair. They each bought a $32 plane ticket from Los Angeles to Sacramento and met up with Cash and Carter at Folsom.

"With this exhibit, we aim to give viewers behind-the-scenes access to Johnny Cash's redemptive visit to Folsom State Prison on January 13, 1968," Beley wrote.

'1968: A Folsom Redemption'

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Jan. 9.

West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen.

$4, adults; $2, seniors age 62 and older, students and active military; free for West Baton Rouge Parish residents.

The museum also is showing a coinciding exhibit, "Music Behind the Gates," featuring photographs and artifacts documenting the music history of the Louisiana State Penitentiary, Elayn Hunt Correctional Center and the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women. Included in this show are rare photographs and guitar picks used by legendary bluesman Huddie "Lead Belly" Ledbetter, who was discovered and recorded by folklorist Alan Lomax while in prison in Louisiana. He would go on to record "Midnight Special," "Goodnight Irene," "House of the Rising Sun" and "The Titanic."