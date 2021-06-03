In another note of post-pandemic progress for the area music scene, the Manship Theatre will host its first show on the Main Stage next week.
The Lafayette-based Lost Bayou Ramblers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $38 at manshiptheatre.org.
Cajun and Creole meld in the Grammy-winning Ramblers’ sound. In the last five years, the band was featured on Jack White’s "American Epic Sessions" on PBS, contributed to the score for the Oscar-nominated, Louisiana-shot film "Beasts of the Southern Wild," earned a Grammy for its latest album "Kalenda" and toured with both Arcade Fire and the Violent Femmes.
The Manship pivoted to outdoor shows for the last few months on the Shaw Center's fourth floor river terrace. Singer Stephanie Jordan closes out the River City Jazz Masters Series on the river terrace at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The New Orleans vocalist began to get noticed after her performance on the nationally televised "Jazz at Lincoln Center Higher Ground Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert" for victims of Hurricane Katrina.
More jazz is in store with the return of the "Hot Summer Nights, Cool Jazz" series, which has become a yearly tradition in Baton Rouge when the temperature heats up.
Concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the LSU Tiger Band Hall on Aster Street.
Performing will be the LSU Jazz faculty's Hot Summer Nights Quintet — Brian Shaw on trumpet, Doug Stone on saxophone, Willis Delony on piano, John Bishop on guitar, Bill Grimes on bass and Stanton Moore on drums.
Attendance is free but limited; required tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
And if you need a good laugh, there are two comedy shows to check out.
The Royal Comedy Tour stops at Raising Cane's River Center at 7 p.m. Saturday (raisingcanesrivercenter.com). Also downtown, the recently reopened The Leather Apron Theatre Co. hosts the "Shock Collar Show" on Saturday, with 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. sessions (latcocomedy.com).
Now, on with the shows.
BATON ROUGE AREA
FRIDAY
ORIGINAL MUSIC GROUP: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m.
CARTER HAMPTON: Le Chien Brewing Co., Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
THE VOYAGE BAND: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 7 p.m.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS JAZZ QUINTET: LSU Tiger Band Hall, 7:30 p.m.
CAPITAL CITY SOUL DUO: Big Mike's Sports Bar and Grill, 8 p.m.
MARK MONISTERE: 18 Steak, L'Auberge, 9 p.m.
JUNE BIRTHDAY BASH WITH MYR'AHJ SYNCLAIRE AND MISSTHING B SAVAGE: Splash Nightclub, 9 p.m.
BAYOU HONEY BAND: Cypress Lounge, Walker, 9 p.m.
JONATHON “BOOGIE” LONG: Red Stick Social, 9:30 p.m.
CHRIS LEBLANC: Edge Bar, L'Auberge, 10 p.m.
SATURDAY
JOVIN WEBB: Gilla Brewing Co., Gonzales, noon
RANDOLPH THOMAS: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m.
DERRICK LEMON: Le Chien Brewing Co., Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
ROYAL COMEDY TOUR WITH SOMMORE, LAVELL CRAWFORD, EARTHQUAKE, ARNEZ J AND RYAN DAVIS: Raising Cane's River Center, 7 p.m.
SHOCK COLLAR SHOW (COMEDY): The Leather Apron Theatre Co., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHDOWN SOULS: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 7 p.m.
THE SWAMP FLOWERS: Red Stick Social, 8 p.m.
HURRICANE PARTY WITH LONDON MANCHESTER AND MYR'AHJ SYNCLAIRE: Splash Nightclub, 9 p.m.
CAM PYLE DUO: 18 Steak, L'Auberge, 9 p.m.
TEDDY'S LEGENDARY RECORD SPINS: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 9 p.m.
UNITED WE JAM: Edge Bar, L'Auberge, 10 p.m.
SUNDAY
JOEL COOPER: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 11 a.m.
VERMILLION DUET: Old State Capitol House Chamber, 1 p.m.
SONGWRITER SUNDAY: Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 1 p.m.
SOUTHDOWN SOULS (ACOUSTIC): Red Stick Social, 2 p.m.
KARAOKE SUNDAY FUNDAY: Bottle & Tap, 7 p.m.
TEDDY'S LEGENDARY RECORD SPINS: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 7 p.m.
MONDAY
TEDDY'S LEGENDARY RECORD SPINS: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 9 p.m.
TUESDAY
BLUES JAM: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 7 p.m.
STEPHANIE JORDAN: Shaw Center river terrace, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
RYAN JENKINS: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
DIXIE ROSE'S ACOUSTIC CIRCLE: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
CLAY PARKER AND JODI JAMES: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m.
JOSH GARRETT: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
LOST BAYOU RAMBLERS: Manship Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
JOYOUS WOLF & MOON FEVER: The Basin Music Hall, 8 p.m.
LIVE JAZZ AND JAM WITH BASSIST LARRY WARREN: Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 8 p.m.
TEDDY'S LEGENDARY RECORD SPINS: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 9 p.m.
OUTLYING
FRIDAY
ANTHONY MARCELLO: Grapevine Café and Gallery, Donaldsonville, 6 p.m.
THE ISSUE AND TRIGGERPROOF: Independence Sicilian Festival, 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
“HOMECOMING” WITH MICHAEL DOUCET, YVETTE LANDRY, BEAU THOMAS, RICHARD COMEAUX, KELLI JONES, COREY LEDET, JULIE WILLIAMS, LANCE DUBROC, MICHAEL JUAN NUNEZ AND SMOOV RAS: Acadiana Center for the Arts, Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
SAM TALLENT (COMEDY): The Wurst Biergarten, Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.
MARC BROUSSARD PLUS SAILOR: Rock 'n' Bowl, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
CEDRIC WATSON & BIJOU CREOLE: Artmosphere Bistro, Lafayette
BASIN STREET BAND: The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
BIG RIVER EXPRESS, 61 SUNS, IVORY WHITE BAND AND PEYTON FALGOUST: Independence Sicilian Festival, 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
ANTHONY MARCELLO: Grapevine Café and Gallery, Donaldsonville, 6 p.m.
FLORIDA STREET BLOWHARDS: Couret Farms, Lafayette, 6 p.m.
OASIS BELLYDANCE STUDIO "SUMMER SHAKE UP": Cité des Arts, Lafayette, 7 p.m.
ROUGE KREWE: Rock 'n' Bowl, Lafayette, 8 p.m.
STONED VS. DRUNK VS. SOBER (COMEDY): The Wurst Biergarten, Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.
GTO PARTY BAND: The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
SUNDAY
FLOYD BROWN AND THOMAS CAIN BAND: Independence Sicilian Festival, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
CHUBBY CARRIER: Rock 'n' Bowl, Lafayette, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
RYAN FORET & FORET TRADITION: Rock 'n' Bowl, Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
THE RED BARONS: Artmosphere Bistro, Lafayette
Compiled by Judy Bergeron. Want your venue’s music listed? Email info to showstowatch@theadvocate.com. The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday for the following Friday’s paper.
Anthony Marcello