In its first full-length performance, Karma and the Killjoys will take the stage in the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Members of the new Baton Rouge group are, back from left, Michael Blount, Thomas Vercher and Matt Hawkins, and front, Sophia Brazda, Rain Scott-Catoire and Sydni Myers. The band's debut single, 'Amelia,' dropped recently.