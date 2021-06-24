There's another full weekend of music ahead in the Baton Rouge area, and the icing on the cake — much of this music is wrapped up in three festivals.
Yes, festivals — those large gatherings with food, family fun and of course, music, we enjoyed pre-pandemic.
The Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival serves up an assortment of sounds, including blues, soul, gospel, Christian and jazz over Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Plaza (see related story with all the details).
In Gonzales, the Swamp Pop Music Festival and Jambalaya Cook-off runs from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
Check out Na Na Sha, Don Rich, The Mojoes and Mike Broussard & The Night Train.
All the fun benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Baton Rouge.
Doors open at noon. Tickets are $20 in advance at etix.com or $25 at the door. Kids 12 and younger get in free.
And, in a first for Baton Rouge, the New Orleans-based Hogs for the Cause presents Hogs Fete, starting at 4 p.m. Saturday at Walk-On's on Burbank.
Listen to Flow Tribe, Hip Deep, Blue Verse, and Indigo and the Tramps.
Proceeds will help the charity organization build a residence for families of Children's Hospital patients to stay while their kids receive treatment.
See more info at hogsforthecause.org.
And here's more music to put on your radar for the next few days.
BATON ROUGE AREA
FRIDAY
ORIGINAL MUSIC GROUP: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m.
KARAOKE POOL PARTY: The Legacy, 6 p.m.
GARRETT REMSON: Le Chien Brewing Co., Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
LONGNECK SOCIETY: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 7 p.m.
KARMA AND THE KILLJOYS: Manship Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
DAVID ST. ROMAIN: Red Stick Social, 8 p.m.
RIVER CITY ALL-STARS: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 8 p.m.
PANTS PARTY: Happy's Irish Pub, 9 p.m.
MARK MONISTERE: 18 Steak, L'Auberge, 9 p.m.
BAD HABIT: Drew & Willie's Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
RIVUL: Boudreaux & Thibodeaux's, 10 p.m.
AFTER 8: Edge Bar, L'Auberge, 10 p.m.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE SOUL FOOD FESTIVAL WITH VARIED MUSIC (see related story): Riverfront Plaza, 11 a.m.
SWAMP POP MUSIC FESTIVAL WITH NA NA SHA, DON RICH, THE MOJOES and MIKE BROUSSARD & THE NIGHT TRAIN: Lamar Dixon Expo Center, Gonzales, 3 p.m.
HOGS FETE FEATURING FLOW TRIBE, HIP DEEP, BLUE VERSE, and INDIGO AND THE TRAMPS: Walk-On's Burbank, 4 p.m.
"MURDER IN DEADWOOD SALOON … A MURDER MYSTERY DINNER EVENT: Phil Brady's, 6 p.m.
CHRIS OCMAND: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m.
BRET + ANNA: Le Chien Brewing Co., Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
IAN WEBSTER: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 7 p.m.
CAM PYLE BAND: Red Stick Social, 8 p.m.
DENTON HATCHER DUO: 18 Steak, L'Auberge, 9 p.m.
THE ORILLION PROJECT: Drew & Willie's Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
COMEDIAN JOHN MORGAN: The Texas Club, 9:30 p.m.
ALLISON COLLINS BAND: Edge Bar, L'Auberge, 10 p.m.
TRICKY DICKIES: Cadillac Café, 10:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
TIM MARCHAND TRIO: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 11 a.m.
SONGWRITER SUNDAY: Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 1 p.m.
GRANT HUDSON (CAPTAIN GREEN) SOLO SHOW: Red Stick Social, 2 p.m.
KARAOKE SUNDAY FUNDAY: Bottle & Tap, 7 p.m.
KARAOKE: Edge Bar, L'Auberge, 8 p.m.
MONDAY
TEDDY'S LEGENDARY RECORD SPIN: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
TRIVIA TUESDAY: Rally Cap Brewing Company, 6 p.m.
RHETT GLINDMEYER: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
BLUES JAM: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
RYAN JENKINS: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
DIXIE ROSE'S ACOUSTIC CIRCLE: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 7 p.m.
KARAOKE: Cadillac Café, 8 p.m.
THURSDAY
STEVE JUDICE: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m.
SOUTHDOWN SOULS: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
"WEREWOLVES WITHIN" MOVIE: Manship Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
TEDDY'S LEGENDARY RECORD SPIN: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 8 p.m.
OUTLYING
FRIDAY
CHRISTIAN SERPAS & GHOST TOWN: Tacos & Beer, Hammond, 6 p.m.
HORACE TRAHAN AND THE OSSUN EXPRESS: Feed N Seed, Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
AFTER PARTY: Rock 'N' Bowl, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
NOISE POLLUTION (AC/DC TRIBUTE): The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
CLAY CORMIER & THE HIGHWAY BOYS/JUSTIN JEANSONNE: Rock 'N' Bowl, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
ROUGE KREWE: The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
SUNDAY
CHRISTIAN SERPAS & GHOST TOWN: Beach House Mandeville, 1 p.m.
CONCERT FOR A CURE (ST. JUDE) WITH WAYNE TOUPS, WESLEY DENNIS AND THE CHEE WEEZ: Rock 'N' Bowl, Lafayette, 2 p.m.
DOUBLE DOSE OF ZYDECO WITH ROSIE AND JEFFERY: Feed N Seed, Lafayette, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
HUNTER DEBLANC'S JANKY KARAOKE PIANO SHOW: The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 8 p.m.
THURSDAY
RYAN FORET & FORET TRADITION: Rock 'N' Bowl, Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
JB SAAX BAND: The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 8 p.m.
