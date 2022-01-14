The third incarnation of Chelsea’s is open for business.
Formerly known as Chelsea’s Café, it’s now Chelsea’s Live. The name change is intended to distinguish the new Chelsea’s from its former Perkins Road and State Street locations, which were restaurants and music venues. Chelsea’s Live is a music venue that sells alcohol, but not food.
“It’s a combination of the Spanish Moon and Chelsea’s,” co-owner Dave Remmetter said Thursday.
Music was a major attraction at the Spanish Moon, a now-closed music venue on Highland Road. Aaron Scruggs, the former talent buyer at the Spanish Moon, is talent buyer at the new Chelsea’s and a co-owner with Remmetter and attorney and music fan Grant Miller.
Located at 1010 Nicholson Drive between downtown Baton Rouge and LSU, Chelsea’s Live lists 28 upcoming shows at chelseaslive.com. They include this weekend’s appearances by two New Orleans bands, the Iceman Special on Friday and Soul Rebels on Saturday.
Scruggs has worked as a talent buyer since 2001, first at the Spanish Moon and later at Mid City Ballroom. At Chelsea’s Live, he plans to book often and book eclectic.
“All genres,” Scruggs said. “Country, blues, brass, indie rock, hip-hop, punk rock and private events. You can’t put all your eggs in one basket. Some bigger venues in other cities can be niche venues, a metal club or a jazz club. In a market like Baton Rouge, you have to diversify your programming portfolio.”
Chelsea’s open booking philosophy will include national, regional and local acts. Friday’s show features Baton Rouge hard-rock band Loudness War. Another Baton Rouge band, Karma and the Killjoys, will headline at Chelsea’s on Jan. 29.
Chelsea’s will “give quality, relevant locals a stage to show what they’ve got,” Scruggs said. “If we have a local show here, it should be special.”
Because multiple longtime Baton Rouge music venues have closed or become inactive, including the Spanish Moon, Chelsea’s Café and, until recently, Varsity Theatre, Chelsea’s Live instantly fills a void in the local music scene.
Scruggs set the Chelsea’s return in motion when he approached Remmetter about reviving the Spanish Moon. Six months into that effort, they abandoned the idea.
“So, it was unspoken that Chelsea’s was the next step,” Scruggs said.
Remmetter closed the Perkins Road Chelsea’s in December 2015 because of lease issues. He saw reviving his Chelsea’s brand with Scruggs as talent buyer as a great opportunity. He’s taken the neon Chelsea’s sign that hung beside the Perkins Road Overpass out of storage and hung it on Chelsea’s Live. The new venue also displays artwork and show posters from the former Chelsea’s location as well as the Spanish Moon.
“It’s just too good to be true,” Remmetter said of the pieces that came together. “It’s almost like a progression of those two clubs and now we’re together.”
Located in the building previously occupied by Bano Produce and the Monochrome furniture, lights and design business, Chelsea’s Live features a 30 foot-by-20 foot stage in a 6,600-square-foot facility. The venue’s capacity is nearly 600 patrons and, with two bars in the space, admission is 18 and older.
The Chelsea’s Live sound system and lights are state of the art, Scruggs said. Three green rooms for performers include a full shower and two private restrooms. Spacious restrooms are provided for the public.
This weekend’s shows at Chelsea’s Live follow a few quiet days of patronage by the owners’ friends and family and contractors who worked on the venue.
Once Chelsea’s Live is up and running, Remmetter, a hands-on entrepreneur whose other businesses include Radio Bar and Mid City Beer Garden, plans to become the silent partner he’d originally intended to be.
“I wanted to be here to make sure everything’s right,” he said of the construction and launch. “It’s so much fun to be in here in the beginning. I go home exhausted at the end of the night. I sleep well and it feels good. But, in time, I won’t be involved in the day-to-day operations. I have complete faith in Aaron and (general manager) JP Richey.”