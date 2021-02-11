Fans of Britney Spears replaced Kentwood, Louisiana's welcome sign with a "Free Britney" banner in the hours leading up to the pop star's Thursday conservatorship hearing.

The original "Welcome to Kentwood" sign stood just north of the small Tangipahoa Parish town of just over 2,000 people.

Locals say a hurricane ripped the sign away, leaving a behind a gap of empty space between two tall brick columns.

On Thursday morning, a "#FreeBritney" banner stood in its place.

A documentary by the New York Times released last weekend reheated the conversation surrounding the ongoing legal battle largely between Spears and her father. Many "Framing Britney Spears" viewers felt sympathy for the star as the film unveiled both the reality of the conservatorship and the harsh criticism she faced from most of the public throughout most her career.

The conservatorship began in 2008 while Spears struggled with mental health issues, giving her father, James Spears, control over life and career.

Members of the #FreeBritney movement seek to "free Britney" of the now 12-year-long conservatorship, which has remained over court control for far longer than expected.

Twitter user @freebritneyKB shared images of additional "#FreeBritney" signs decorated with red roses scattered throughout the star's hometown.

"Britney needs to know that her hometown of Kentwood is still here for her and 100% stands with her throughout the entirety of this nightmare she’s been put through," @freebritneyKB, who did not want to give their name, said via email. "The Welcome to Kentwood / Home of Britney Spears sign needs to reflect that again."

Last summer, Spears' court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III shared for the first time that Britney no longer wanted her father as her conservator.

Thursday's hearing in Los Angeles was expected to include a conversation on Spears' estate.