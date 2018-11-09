The Human Jukebox is heading to the Rose Parade. Southern University announced on its social media pages Friday that the marching band and the Fabulous Dancing Dolls have been selected to participate in the 2020 Tournament of Roses Parade.
Taking place in Pasadena, California, and televised nationally, the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl football game have become part of many Americans' New Year's Day traditions. Each year the parade selects around 20 university, high school and community marching bands from around the world — most are from the United States, but bands from Australia, Japan, Mexico and Canada have been featured.
The next Rose Parade takes place Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Southern University's Human Jukebox Marching Band and Fabulous Dancing dolls will participate in the January 2020 Rose Parade. That's a long time to wait, so see the Human Jukebox perform Friday, Nov. 23, at the Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The event starts at 7 p.m.; tickets start at $20.
More information on the Human Jukebox can be found online at humanjukeboxonline.com.