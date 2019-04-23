Of Montreal is more than two decades into its career, but the band exists in a state of constant reimagining. Band leader Kevin Barnes likes to view his records as “journals, in musical form.”
It’s no wonder that each release (sometimes multiple in a single year) seems to ebb and flow with all of life’s tumult.
“I always want to avoid predictability,” Barnes says.
That simple approach shapes much of what Of Montreal tries to do musically. But it also mirrors the nature of the topics discussed in the songs themselves. On last year’s “White is Relic/Irrealis Mood,” Of Montreal’s latest album, the band intimately dissects an array of life’s unpredictable turns: failed marriages, new love and even the very nature of reality.
The record is distinctively styled, creating a musical canvas that takes inspiration from obscure 1980s club mixes. Such oddball bits of inspiration are the norm in Barnes’ twisted musical language.
“So often people play it safe with their writing, as if the creativity police are going to punish them,” he says jokingly.
Of Montreal will be in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, April 24, for a show with Yip Deceiver at Mid City Ballroom. Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets are $18 advance and $20 at the door.
Barnes picked up the guitar at age 15. He’s never been particularly interested in the technical details of the instrument, instead being driven by an intense desire to write.
“Pretty much everything I learned, I tried to incorporate into a song of my own,” he says. “From the very beginning, it’s been about making that connection between playing and writing.”
His writing has gone through many variations, starting with sketchy four-track recordings using only a guitar and basic snare and cymbal drum set up. “I made maybe a hundred songs that way,” he shares. “I was just so into recording.”
Now on Of Montreal's 15th album, Barnes says his process has shifted yet again. “It’s different every time. How I write now, it’s quite a bit different from how I may have written when I was say 17.”
Fully enveloped in the creative flexibility afforded by music software, Barnes says the warped pop chord progressions which characterized much of his earlier work have taken on a less vital role.
“That’s one part of it,” he says. “But there’s so many layers to it. I might create this whole complicated guitar progression, and then decide to take it all out. I feel like the melody line is the most important thing, the lyrics are more important, the production, the vibe I’m going for.”
The band also brings a universal, inclusive energy to its live performances. Barnes frequently engages in gender bending theatrics, providing visual interpretations of his songs but also encouraging the audience to rid themselves of inhibition.
“It creates a space where people can express themselves in ways they aren’t normally encouraged to in everyday life,” he says. And the performances still put him out of his own comfort zone. “It even enables me to do things I wouldn’t necessarily do if I was just going to say, go the grocery store.”
Of Montreal / Yip Deceiver
8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24
Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway
$18-$20