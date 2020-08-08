2 Chainz might be from Atlanta, but his latest single has a heavy dose of south Louisiana — specifically Baton Rouge — to it.

On Friday, the popular rapper gave fans a taste of his upcoming "Collegrove 2" collaborative album with New Orleans-born rapper Lil Wayne in the form of new single "Money Maker."

"Money Maker" was given a wide release on streaming platforms after 2 Chainz gave a short preview of it during his Verzuz battle with Rick Ross, which was broadcast on Apple Music and Instagram Live.

The song's Baton Rouge connections can be heard within the opening seconds of the HBCU marching band-inspired track. A shoutout to Southern University is accompanied by a sample of the Human Jukebox performing Guy's R&B hit "Piece of My Love" at its core. The track was produced by Baton Rouge rapper and producer Playa Pizzle.

When coronavirus postponed Southern's football season, it also quieted the Human Jukebox Without Southern football games, the Human Jukebox won’t play a complete fall season for the first time since its creation in 1947.

Playa Pizzle detailed how he was approached by 2 Chainz's manager and lawyer to provide a beat for him featuring the "band sound" the university is famous for, and what it means to bring it to a wide audience in a recent interview with Genius.

"As a musician from Baton Rouge, it feels great to put the Jukebox out there like that, because from the 6th grade until I graduated I was in the marching band," Playa Pizzle told Genius. "Hopefully people will notice the different styles of production coming from my city."

You can read more about "Money Maker" and Playa Pizzle's involvement with it here.

The track marks the second time within the past year that the Human Jukebox has gotten wide exposure through popular music. In December, the band and Southern University as a whole were featured in the video for No. 1 Billboard recording artist Lizzo's music video for "Good as Hell."