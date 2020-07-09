Hear some live music and practice social distancing when the Lafayette-based folk rock band The Rayo Brothers perform an outdoor concert at Beauvoir Park in Baton Rouge on Thursday, July 16.
Capacity is limited for the kid-friendly and BYOB event. Only 75 presale tickets will be sold at https://www.prekindle.com/event/99667-the-rayo-brothers-at-beauvoir-park-baton-rouge.
"The Rayo Brothers present honest and insightful songwriting with an impassioned folk rock and alt-country sound, featuring sibling harmonies and majestic, sweeping arrangements," according to a news release. "The band puts on a rollicking show that flows from raucous foot-stompers to intimate ballads and everywhere in between."
To watch The Rayo Brothers sing "Coronet," click here.
At the outdoor show, the band, fresh out of the studio, will debut some of its new songs, including their upcoming single "Love, Undead."
THE RAYO BROTHERS
WHEN: Thursday, July 16. Gate at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Beauvoir Park, 2834 Greenwood Drive, Baton Rouge
TICKETS: $20 at https://www.prekindle.com/event/99667-the-rayo-brothers-at-beauvoir-park-baton-rouge