After a year of pandemic pause, Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room will open its doors again on Thursday.
The venue, at 2733 North St., will resume its normal schedule of 8 p.m. to midnight Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Turner announced Monday.
"Each night features multiple acts that include Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor and the Listening Room All-Stars, who include Kelton ‘Nspire Harper, Larry LZ Dillon, comedian Eddie Cool and more," a news release says.
The $10 admission includes a soul food side dish; non-alcoholic beverages and snacks are available for purchase. Masks are required. The venue is open to all ages.
For additional info, visit henrylisteningroom.com or call (225) 802-9681.