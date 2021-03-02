Louisiana's nominees will take the virtual stage for “A Louisiana Grammy Celebration” at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism will be hosts for the online event. The show will be simulcast across Louisiana Travel’s social channels and through a partnership with the Grammy Museum, the celebration also will be available on the museum’s official streaming service, Collection:live, and on its Facebook page.
“Louisiana is home to some of the greatest music in the world. Every year talented Louisiana artists are nominated for Grammys and we are excited to celebrate these artists and share performances by some of our nominees …,” Nungesser said. “This was also an excellent opportunity for us to support these artists and venues that have been struggling during the pandemic.”
The show's four performances, originating from attractions around the state, together represent a dozen-plus Grammy nominations. Viewers will watch Bobby Rush sing from the Delta Music Museum in Ferriday, the New Orleans Nightcrawlers at the Music Box Village in New Orleans, Sweet Cecilia from Blue Moon Saloon in Lafayette, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd with Buddy Flett at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium.
Also, Nungesser will speak from the New Orleans Jazz Museum.
"In addition to enjoying performances by these talented artists, viewers will learn a little history about the culture and music of Louisiana, and the role some of these venues have played in both," according to a news release.
“It’s important for us at the Grammy Museum to highlight all aspects of music history and the cultural impact behind those genres. We’re excited to partner with the great state of Louisiana during Grammy week to highlight Grammy-nominated, Louisiana-based musicians who have inspired the next generation of artists,” said Michael Sticka, President of the Grammy Museum.
Louisiana Travel will awards prizes to watchers on Facebook before and during the show.
Catch the event on one of the following platforms:
- Louisiana Travel Facebook page
- Louisiana Travel Twitter
- Louisiana Travel Instagram
- Louisiana Travel YouTube
- Grammy Museum – Collection:live website
- Grammy Museum Facebook page
For event updates, go to the Facebook event page.