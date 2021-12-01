garthbrooks1

Country superstar Garth Brooks takes the stage at the live taping of 'Garth Brooks: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song' special at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, DC. The show airs Sunday on LPB.

Garth Brooks is set to perform in Tiger Stadium in April 2022, according to a tweet from the country music superstar. 

The "Callin' Baton Rouge" singer is set to perform in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, April 30 at 7 p.m. 

The show is one of several stops on Brooks' Stadium Tour. 

This will be Brooks' first appearance in Tiger Stadium, his first time in Louisiana in nearly five years and his first time in Baton Rouge in 24 years, according to a press release.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. They will be limited to eight per purchase and will cost $94.95 each, all-inclusive, the press release said. 

