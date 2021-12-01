Garth Brooks is set to perform in Tiger Stadium in April 2022, according to a tweet from the country music superstar.
The "Callin' Baton Rouge" singer is set to perform in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, April 30 at 7 p.m.
The show is one of several stops on Brooks' Stadium Tour.
This will be Brooks' first appearance in Tiger Stadium, his first time in Louisiana in nearly five years and his first time in Baton Rouge in 24 years, according to a press release.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. They will be limited to eight per purchase and will cost $94.95 each, all-inclusive, the press release said.
For more ticket information and a full list of shows, click here.
A Once in a Lifetime Experience @garthbrooks is Callin’ Baton Rouge pic.twitter.com/TNyiqlnt8z— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2021
ANNOUNCING #GARTHinBatonRouge at Tiger Stadium on April 30th, 7:00 PMTickets go ON SALE Friday, December 10th, 10 AM CT -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/0FNFQrtlvQ— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) December 1, 2021