Buddy Guy, a living blues legend, will be honored in his hometown this weekend.
Guy was born in Lettsworth in Pointe Coupee Parish and before heading up to Chicago, he cut his teeth in clubs around Baton Rouge. On Saturday, a Buddy Guy Commemoration Ceremony will be held in Lettsworth to honor Guy's achievements and contributions to the blues.
During the ceremony, Louisiana and Mississippi officials will declare a "Buddy Guy Day," unveil a marker as part of the Mississippi Blues Trail and designate La. 418 in Lettsworth as Buddy Guy Way. The ceremony begins at 3 p.m. at 15591 La. 418 (intersection of La. 418 and Sharkles Place) in Lettsworth.
Guy, who is 82, moved to Chicago in the late 1950s, but has consistently played south Louisiana throughout his career — including a 2016 appearance at the Baton Rouge Blues Festival. In 2005, Guy was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan have all cited him as an influence. Guy's 18th album, "The Blues is Alive and Well," was released in June.
Information about Saturday's event can be found at pctourism.org. More about Buddy Guy can be found at buddyguy.net.