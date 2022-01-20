Friday at the Red Dragon Listening Room, 14-year-old singer-songwriter Jack Barksdale will play his first headlining show in Baton Rouge.
Following his opening-act performances at the Dyson House, Barksdale’s Red Dragon debut is the precociously talented Fort Worth, Texas, teen’s fourth appearance in his dad’s hometown.
Barksdale’s concerts in Baton Rouge and Mobile, Alabama, this weekend coincide with Friday’s release of his new single, “Trances.” On March 4, he’ll mark the release of his second album, “Death of a Hummingbird,” with a gig at the Kessler Theater in Dallas. The album contains songs Barksdale wrote solo and with significant singer-songwriters.
Barksdale estimates that 60 of the hundreds of songs he’s written are worthwhile. He’s been playing guitar and writing songs since he was 7.
“Playing guitar was hard at first, but then, once you get it, it’s so much fun,” he said. “The songwriting was pretty hard at first as well, because everything you make is terrible. But when you get a good one, it gives you a kind of fulfillment, and you never run out of opportunities to learn new things.”
Barksdale hadn’t co-written songs before the COVID-19 pandemic. His collaborators include H. Jack Williams, the co-writer of Gregg Allman’s “Just Before the Bullets Fly” and Kevin Costner’s “Yellowstone” TV series companion album “Tales from Yellowstone.”
Creating songs with professional tunesmiths via Zoom and FaceTime during the pandemic was instructive for Barksdale.
“You learn about their style of writing and take part in it,” he said. “That opens up your mind to different aspects of songwriting and music. And it was a really cool moment of bringing people together with music,” Barksdale said of working with Williams (the album’s “World Full of Nothing”), Jeff Plankenhorn (“Sideways”), Guthrie Kennard (“Before the Devil Knows”) and others.
Barksdale and his family originally planned to record “Death of a Hummingbird” in April 2020. But the coronavirus pandemic delayed sessions at producer Mike Meadows’ studio in East Nashville, Tennessee, for 18 months. During the delay, Barksdale used his downtime wisely, writing 20 new songs. Preferring those newer songs to his earlier choices, he recorded many of them for the album.
Thoughtful lyrics come naturally to the teen. His influences, after all, include Texas singer-songwriters Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, John Prine, Tom Waits and, more recently, Leonard Cohen.
“Leonard Cohen’s first three albums — ‘Songs of Leonard Cohen,’ ‘Songs from a Room’ and 'Songs of Love and Hate’ — I listened to those over and over again, for a long time,” he said. “Then I spread into his other catalog, reading his poetry books and his novels.”
The songs that fill “Death of a Hummingbird,” Barksdale said, “form this cluster of opinions and ideas and arguments. It turns into kind of an argument with myself. And it serves as a time capsule for what I was thinking during the time of the album.”
In addition to co-writing songs via the internet during the pandemic, Barksdale launched a podcast, “Jack Barksdale’s Roots Revival,” and performed livestreamed concerts seen throughout the world.
“Jack has a super fan in Scotland who ordered his CDs,” his mother, Clara, said. “Australia and Nova Scotia love Jack.”
Texas native Clara Barksdale introduced her son to singer-songwriters such as Lucinda Williams and Nanci Griffith.
“That’s what I grew up listening to and what I played for Jack,” she said. “But then he pushed it his own way. I knew of Leonard Cohen and maybe the one hit (‘Hallelujah’), but Jack taught me more than I’ve taught him.”
Barksdale’s dad, Brent, introduced him to Nirvana’s “Unplugged” album, which features the folk song “In the Pines.”
“They did ‘In the Pines’ and they talked about Lead Belly,” Jack Barksdale said. “That’s what got me into the blues. I listen to Lead Belly regularly, and I listen to all the older blues, like Scrapper Blackwell.”
Clara Barksdale says her composer-musician son has “always been this person. He’s always connected with music and liked things that are a little different from what kids his age enjoy.”
Jack Barksdale says he’s lucky to be so involved in music.
“It’s probably a fluke that I’m doing this, but I’m so happy that it happened."
Jack Barksdale/Eric DiSanto
8 p.m. Friday
Red Dragon Listening Room, 2401 Florida St.
$25-$35