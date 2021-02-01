There's a new "save the date" for Rock’n The Bayou.
"Due to the COVID-19 concerns we have decided to follow all the other festivals by moving Rock’n The Bayou one last time to this September 25th 2021," organizers posted on Facebook. "We are confident and excited that this date will be a win-win for all of us!"
Scheduled to perform are Night Ranger, Firehouse, Autograph, Lillian Axe and Chase Tyler.
The COVID-compliant event, which also will feature a car show, is set for the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
Tickets and VIP pit passes will go back on sale June 25 at etix.com and Onescottshop.com. All VIP and regular admission tickets that have already been purchased will be honored for this show, the post also said.
For updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/Rocknthebayouconcert/.