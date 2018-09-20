Country music’s latest luminary hasn’t forgotten his roots in north Louisiana.
Dylan Scott found the spotlight with the release of his 2016, self-titled debut album. The album reached No. 5 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart, and the single, “My Girl,” went No. 1 on the Country Airplay list. Now, the musician hopes to give back to the community that has supported him along the way.
Scott returns to Baton Rouge on Friday for a show at The Texas Club. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m. with Austin Burke.
A native of Bastrop, Scott said he developed a strong work ethic long before his rise to country prominence. Scott said he learned the value of hard work from his father, a guitarist who toured with country greats Freddy Fender and Freddie Hart before returning to Louisiana to start a family.
“My dad was a huge influence,” Scott said. “We grew up working. We had to work for everything we wanted.”
When he was 19, Scott followed in his father’s footsteps and moved to Nashville after scoring a deal with Curb Records.
“So many people dream of being signed to a record label, so for me to be signed at such a young age was really cool,” said Scott, who is now 27. “Once that happened, I realized there was a lot of hard work to be put in. We had to get on the road and build a fan base one by one.”
Eight years after his move to Nashville, Scott remains humble despite selling out venues across the country. Becoming a father has helped keep him grounded, he said.
“I try to be the same person as I was when I left Bastrop,” Scott said. “The only person I'm trying to impress is my son. That’s it.”
In November the musician will host Bayou Stock, an all-ages event to benefit kids in his hometown area. The festival in Sterlington, Louisiana, will feature performances from Scott as well as Morgan Evans, Lainey Wilson and Barrett Pepper.
“I have given a lot of thought as to how I could give back once I had the ability,” Scott said. “With proceeds benefiting children in need in northeast Louisiana during the holiday season, I decided Bayou Stock would be a great way to do it.”
Dylan Scott/Austin Burke
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 21
WHERE: The Texas Club, 456 N. Donmoor Ave.
COST: $20 advance; $25 door
INFO: thetexasclub.com; dylanscottcountry.com