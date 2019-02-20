It has been almost 10 years since Eric Slick signed on as the drummer for Dr. Dog. His rhythms keep the beat for what many critics have called an impressive and experimental rock band. Fans have called the Philadelphia-based band everything from indie troubadours to neo-psychedelia wizards. But there’s one word Slick thinks best describes the group: punk.
“Everything we’ve ever done has been done ourselves. Everything’s been done our way,” Slick said. “We built up a scene based around where we were from. We were rooted in basement shows and the whole art world. People began calling us an indie band and we got accused of starting an Americana movement. That wasn’t our interest or our intent. Our aesthetic has always been more about being ourselves.”
Dr. Dog will make a stop in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Feb. 27, for a show at the Varsity Theatre. The Nude Party will open.
Keeping its original fans happy is just as important to the band as creating new ones, so how does Dr. Dog work to foster its appeal across a wider scope?
“It’s important that we stay true to ourselves, and even more so that our honesty comes across," Slick said. "If we’re writing a song like 'Heart Killer,' it’s because we’ve been listening to XTC or Cheap Trick. We write songs because we enjoy listening to that music. We’re genuine, and regardless of anyone’s age, people want to see that and hear that.”
The members of Dr. Dog are curious. With influences ranging from the Beach Boys to Pavement, they’d have to be. They’re curious in creating sounds that stand the test of time while showcasing something new.
“As musicians, you evolve, but it’s also important to be rooted in something real — something that works and makes you happy,” Slick said. “I think when you have that, you can create something great.”
The band’s most recent album, 2018's “Critical Equation,” also saw a change in labels, as Dr. Dog moved from ANTI- Records to its own We Buy Gold, an imprint of Thirty Tigers. The move has allowed the band room to go back to its roots of doing things its own way.
“We have a built-in fan base already, so we thought why not expand on that? Now everything is done by us," Slick said. "It’s what we always wanted it to be. We’ve become adept at the business aspect of making music, so the time was right.”
After a short break from its current tour, Dr. Dog will be back on the road with Shakey Graves in the summer. Does this leave any time for any new releases?
“I wouldn’t be surprised,” Slick said. “We’ve always got music coming. It’s what we do.”
Dr. Dog / The Nude Party
7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27
Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road
$20-$25