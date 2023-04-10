The late Loretta Lynn's 1968 hit "Fist City" is getting the Chapel Hart treatment with the trio's upcoming single, “Welcome To Fist City.”
The country icon, who died in October, had watched the Mississippi/Louisiana trio perform the Dolly Parton-inspired track, “You Can Have Him Jolene” on "America's Got Talent" and requested they do the same for her "Fist City."
The new single is part of the singers' upcoming album, "Glory Days," due out May 19.
“’Welcome to Fist City’ feels like 1968 revamped to right now,” said the trio's Danica Hart. “I really believe Ms. Loretta would’ve been so proud! I’d like to believe the generation who laid the foundation just wants to know that they are leaving country music in capable hands, and my prayer is that we are doing just that. I hope we are making them proud!"
Danica Hart's sister, Devynn Hart, and first cousin Trea Swindle complete the trio, whose show-stopping "AGT" audition gained them the second-ever group golden buzzer. They went on to finished fifth in the NBC talent competition series.
"Glory Days" is Chapel Hart's third album also includes the title track, which was previously released single.
The women, dubbed "America's Sweethearts" after their "AGT" stint, helped write every song on the new album.
“I’ve never been more excited about delivering new music to our fans,” Danica Hart said. “We’ve been through so much together and sharing the highs and lows of our ‘Glory Days’ through song has indeed been the joy of our lives!”
The rising country artists made their Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022, receiving four standing ovations. The trio has returned to the Opry several times since. They also kicked off their 60+-date "Glory Days" tour in January, and performed at the "CMT Music Awards" April 2.
Chapel Hart grew up in Poplarville, Mississippi, but have lived in New Orleans for several years.
To preorder "Glory Road, " go to https://www.lnk.to/CHGloryDaysAlbum