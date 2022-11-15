Garth Brooks not only announced his 2023 Las Vegas residency on "Good Morning America" Monday, but also extolled the experience of performing in Tiger Stadium.
"You are a lucky, lucky lucky entertainer if you get to play Death Valley in Baton Rouge," the country megastar, referencing his April show there, said.
The segue from talk of Vegas to Louisiana came courtesy of "GMA" anchor George Stephanopoulos. When Brooks mentioned wrapping up his mega stadium tour in September, Stephanopoulos asked, "Is it true that earlier this year, your fans in Louisiana literally caused an earthquake?"
"You know, you're going into Baton Rouge and you're getting ready to sing 'Callin' Baton Rouge,'" Brooks began. "In their love and their joy and to honor them, they treated every song that night like 'Callin' Baton Rouge.'
"But when it came, all of a sudden the seismograph took off, and for 3½ minutes, this thing registered …"
Brooks explained that due to the noise level of fans during the 'Baton Rouge' song, many of their smartwatches also lit up with warnings that if they continued at this level, they were in danger of losing their hearing.
The country legend also said that while he was singing that night, he kept hearing an echo and eventually determined the cause.
"It's people outside that couldn't get tickets to get in, they had been tailgating outside all day, and they were singing on the other side of the wall there and you could hear them," he said.
For fans who want still another kind of Garth experience, Brooks' upcoming residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being called "Plus One," as the star is bringing his band, but they'll be seated in the audience. The singer will call them to the stage as he needs them, maybe one, maybe two, at a time, and just maybe the whole gang for his classic "Friends in Low Places."
"This should be stupid," he said with a grin.