Although poetry isn’t very popular these days, Mary Oliver’s “The Summer Day” is a reminder of a good poem’s continuing power to move millions of readers when it manages to find an audience.
Oliver’s short poem is now a favorite in classrooms and is often recited at weddings. When a friend of mine tied the knot a couple of years ago, she included “The Summer Day” in the ceremony.
“The Summer Day” is about many things, but one of its themes is how quickly summer — and life — passes while we’re busy with other stuff. “Doesn’t everything die at last,” Oliver asks, “and too soon?”
That might seem like a depressing thought, but Oliver’s point is that life’s brevity is exactly what makes it worth savoring. She underlines that message in the closing two lines of her poem, which many readers know by heart: “Tell me, what is it you plan to do / with your one wild and precious life?” Each of us might have a different answer to that question. But for Oliver, who died in 2019 at 83, an essential ingredient of a good life was wonder — an abiding ability to be open to the mystery of things.
This summer, I’ve been thinking about Oliver’s “The Summer Day,” but I’ve also been revisiting another one of her works, a small essay called “Owls.”
Oliver lived for many years in Provincetown, Massachusetts, where there was a legend about a six-eyed sea serpent that prowled a local pond. Oliver confesses thinking about the mythical monster from time to time, but she quickly pivots to some thoughts about the owls she often sees in the woods near her house.
Without quite spelling it out, Oliver quietly teaches a small lesson. Though she doesn’t boldly proclaim it, what she seems to say is that instead of waiting for epic creatures to startle our senses, we should probably just look around at what’s in front of us, which can be miraculous enough.
I thought about Oliver a few weeks ago when more newspaper stories circulated about whether the ivory-billed woodpecker, long thought extinct, might still be around. It’s a question of special importance in Louisiana, where local swamps offered a home to the bird in its heyday.
If such a debate boosts interest in birds and how they can be protected, we all benefit. But the recent coverage of the ivory-bill seemed like the latest example of our tendency to think about wildlife only in terms of the vividly strange, the rare, the elusive.
Summer’s a good time to also notice less assuming marvels just a few feet away — like the box turtle, its shell as beautiful as a mahogany bowl, that sat a few feet from my doorstep the other morning.
Oliver once described her work as “mostly standing still and learning to be astonished.” It’s an ideal I’m trying to embrace this summer, too.
