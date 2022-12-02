As often seen on Travel + Leisure’s 25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA list, Natchitoches is hosting its 96th annual Christmas Festival through Jan. 6, as the city, the oldest permanent settlement in the Louisiana Purchase, is transformed into a magical holiday setting appropriate for a movie set.
In fact, several movies have been filmed in the charming town. The most famous may be 1989's "Steel Magnolias." During filming months, stars Sally Field and Dolly Parton were often seen at the local grocery store.
Because the movie was such a big production, the entire Christmas Festival was duplicated in the fall just to film scenes for the movie.
The Natchitoches Film Trail allows visitors to follow where scenes from "Steel Magnolias" were filmed, as well as many other movies that have been filmed in Natchitoches. Many of the sites are within walking distance of downtown, where the Christmas Festival takes place.
The main draw of the festival are the Christmas lights. They can be seen along the residential side of Cane River Lake, facing Front Street and the festival.
But these are not just any old Christmas lights.
Sculptures of alligators, magnolias, the Northwestern State University logo are featured, and so much more. The lights are available for viewing every night during the festival season. In addition, the downtown bridges and Front Street are lined with lights, making holiday strolls in the historic district extra festive.
The festival is capped off every Saturday night through Dec. 31 with a fabulous fireworks show. Those with festival tickets can view the fireworks from the waterfront, access rides and food vendors, and enjoy live music from a variety of local bands.
Festival tickets are $10; they are required on Saturdays through Dec. 17; children under 6 years old are admitted at no charge.
There is no charge to view the lights from other locations, and access to shopping and dining along Front Street is typically open on all days other than the day of the Festival of Lights Parade, set for Dec. 3. An extra special treat on weekend nights is finding a spot on a balcony along Front Street to enjoy the music and people-watching.
In addition to the parade through town, Natchitoches hosts a Lighted Boat Parade on Cane River Lake on Dec. 10, a fairly recent addition to the festival offerings. Fireworks viewing from the water is available on the Cane River Queen Riverboat, a 1.5-hour tour boat excursion on the only paddlewheel vessel in Natchitoches; the cost is $35.
Other riverboat tours are 45-50 minutes, at a cost of $25 and $15 for children.
In addition to all the other seasonal offers, cookies with Santa ($10) is available Dec. 10 and from Dec. 8-17. Visitors may also enjoy the Christmas Tour of Homes ($25 for adults, no charge for children under 12). Horse-drawn carriage rides offer for an extra special tour of the city.
Where to stay? Hotels and bed-and-breakfasts in the historic district fill up fast, but there are other hotels near campus or near the interstate exit that will require just a short drive to downtown. Parking is limited, so carpooling and walking are recommended when possible.
Where to eat? Natchitoches is famous for its meat pies. These are available at Lasyone’s Restaurant just one block off Front Street and usually through festival food vendors. But there are several other delicious restaurants on Front Street well worth trying, like Maglieaux’s Riverfront Restaurant.
What else is there to do?
- Tour the campus of Northwestern State University.
- Visit Fort St. Jean Baptiste State Historic Site.
- Visit the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
- Drive to Melrose Plantation to discover the art and history of Clementine Hunter.
- Visit the Cane River Creole National Historical Park.